Excell Represent 2023: Fostering Growth, Building Community and Driving Impact for Women in Wealth Management

News provided by

Carson Group

18 Oct, 2023, 11:24 ET

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiring change and empowering women in the financial services industry is the mission behind Excell Represent. While the journey towards equality is gradual, the financial world is making strides with the representation of women in wealth management. The number of female CFP® professionals rose to 23% in 2023, a small but notable increase from 20% in 2022.

To advance this mission, industry leaders Carson Group, Fidelity Investments, Financial Independence Group and Mariner Wealth Advisors are coming together for the second annual Excell Represent event.

What to expect:
The event will take place on November 15 & 16, 2023, at the Caribe Royal in Orlando, Florida.  This year's conference will feature engaging keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions and immersive workshops tailored to address the unique challenges women in the industry face. Wednesday will also include the Women in Wealth Management Awards ceremony which celebrates the women (and men) making a difference in the profession. There will also be plenty of time for networking and opportunities for one-on-one coaching through our mentor match program.

This year's lineup of speakers includes Jenny Fleiss, Co-Founder, Rent the Runway and Jetblack, Tina Powell, Chief of Community at Intention.ly, Kate Healy, CEO & Founder of AdvoKate IQ, Lazetta Rainey Braxton, Founder of Lazetta & Associates and Co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Franklin Resources, Inc. and Carina Diamond, CEO and Founder of Stella Secunda Partners. Breakout sessions will cover essential topics such as leadership, innovation, financial planning, practice management, and client connections. Attendees will gain actionable insights, strategies, and tools to enhance their professional development and achieve their goals.

Why attend Excell Represent?
Excell Represent aims to inspire and motivate female advisors to thrive in an industry that traditionally lacks representation. The conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to network with industry trailblazers, build vital connections and learn from others in the field. Attendees won't want to miss the chance to be a part of a community that amplifies voices and actively works towards improving the profession for women.

Teri Shepherd, President of Carson Group, highlighted the importance of the event's collaborative efforts saying, "Excell Represent embodies the spirit of community, progress and empowerment for women in wealth management. We are committed to providing a safe space where female advisors can come together to build a supportive community that will lift them up as they continue to level up their careers."

Excell Represent 2023 is a call to action, uniting a problem-solving community committed to breaking down the barriers faced by women in the financial planning profession. The event is dedicated to recruiting more women into the industry, helping firms cultivate forward-thinking, inclusive cultures, and driving the advancement of women.

Shepherd added, "We are committed to addressing the underrepresentation of women in our industry by seeking impactful solutions. We want to make the profession worthy of the women who choose to make wealth management their professional home."  

To keep the event intimate and focused on connections, seats are extremely limited. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the change. Register now for Excell Represent 2023 at www.excellrepresent.com.

Excell Represent
Excell Represent is an annual event committed to empowering and advancing women in the financial advisory industry. It brings together influential industry leaders and a supportive community dedicated to effecting positive change and promoting diversity in finance.

Carson Group
Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson WealthCarson Coaching and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. All three organizations share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

SOURCE Carson Group

Also from this source

Julie Pine Joins Carson Group as Chief Legal Officer

Julie Pine Joins Carson Group as Chief Legal Officer

Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, has hired Julie Pine as its Chief Legal Officer. Pine will report...
Carson Group Adds $300M FAI Wealth Management

Carson Group Adds $300M FAI Wealth Management

Carson Group announced its latest partnership with FAI Wealth Management, an established advisory firm based in Columbia, Maryland. FAI specializes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.