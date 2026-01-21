Excellence and Impact Recognized by World's Preeminent Computing Society

News provided byAssociation For Computing Machinery
Jan 21, 2026, 13:01 ET
Association for Computing Machinery Selects 71 Professionals
for Outstanding Achievements
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 71 new Fellows. ACM Fellows are registered members of the society and were selected by their peers for achieving remarkable results through their technical innovations and/or service to the field. This year's honorees hail from 14 countries and were chosen from among ACM's global membership of more than 100,000 computing professionals.
"These men and women represent the top 1% of professionals in our association," explained ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "I personally enjoy reviewing the list of achievements of the new Fellows because it offers a snapshot of what's happening in our field at the moment. This year, for example, we are honoring members working in well-established disciplines such as computer architecture and software engineering, alongside innovators in emerging disciplines like swarm intelligence or scene recognition. As we congratulate the new Fellows for their accomplishments, we hope that their work will also serve as an inspiration to the next generation. We especially encourage those who are not yet ACM members to join us and become part of a vibrant global community."
The 2025 ACM Fellows work at leading universities, corporations, and research institutions in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This year's Fellows are cited for contributions in a wide range of computing research areas including AI for healthcare, computer graphics, data management, electronic mail, human-computer interaction, mobile computing, networked systems, robotics, security, sustainability, and numerous other areas.
ACM Fellows serve as ambassadors for the organization and are often called upon to offer their expertise to the media, public officials, and industry leaders. The 2025 ACM Fellows will be formally recognized during an awards banquet on June 13 in San Francisco.
2025 ACM Fellows
Eytan Adar
University of Michigan
For research in data mining, data visualization, and social computing.
Gail-Joon Ahn
Arizona State University
For contributions to the foundations and practical applications of information and systems security, including formal models and policy frameworks.
Eric Allman
NA
For the development of electronic mail.
Sven Apel
Saarland University
For theories and methods that empower humans to comprehend, construct, and optimize software systems.
Lujo Bauer
Carnegie Mellon University
For contributions to access control, usable security and privacy, and the security of machine learning.
Angela Bonifati
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
For contributions to the foundations graph databases and data integration.
Rajkumar Buyya
The University of Melbourne
For research contributions to cost and energy-efficient resource management and scheduling systems for cloud computing.
George Candea
EPFL
For contributions to dependable systems blending operating systems, formal methods, and machine virtualization
Pei Cao
YouTube
For contributions to web caching, search engine efficiency, and information quality.
Franck Cappello
Argonne National Laboratory
For contributions to parallel/distributed computing, resilience, and scientific data reduction.
Luca P. Carloni
Columbia University
For contributions to the design of system-on-chip architectures and heterogeneous computing platforms.
Sheelagh Carpendale
Simon Fraser University
For contributions to expanding the diversity of data comprehension through innovative interactive visualizations.
Swarat Chaudhuri
University of Texas, Austin
For the development of tools for reliable systems, via approaches connecting formal methods and machine learning.
Baoquan Chen
Peking University
For contributions to large-scale scene reconstruction, discrete geometry processing, and shape design for manufacturing.
Deming Chen
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
For contributions to reconfigurable computing, including synthesis algorithms and customizable AI accelerator design methodologies.
Kwang-Ting Cheng
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
For contributions to design automation and software-hardware co-design of electronic circuits and computing systems.
Cristina Conati
University of British Columbia
For contributions to research in Human-AI interaction and AI-driven personalization.
Marco Dorigo
Universite Libre de Bruxelles
For establishing swarm-intelligence as a research field.
George Drettakis
INRIA
For contributions to computer graphics, image based rendering, and visual computing.
Nandita Dukkipati
Google
For contributions to congestion control, transport performance, and end-host network stacks.
Javier Esparza
TU Munich
For contributions to the theory of program verification and concurrent systems.
Paolo Ferragina
Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies, Pisa
For contributions to data structures and algorithms for efficient search and data compression.
Yun Raymond Fu
Northeastern University
For contributions to representation learning, computer vision, face and gesture recognition.
Michael L Gleicher
University of Madison at Wisconsin
For contributions to graphics, multimedia, visualization, and robotics.
Wolfgang Heidrich
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
For contributions to computational photography and displays, and to high dynamic range imaging and display.
Steve Hodges
Lancaster University
For contributions to interactive device and systems research resulting in widely adopted impactful products.
Zi Helen Huang
University of Queensland, Australia
For contributions to large-scale multimedia content understanding, indexing and retrieval.
Odest Chadwicke Jenkins
University of Michigan
For contributions to robot learning and broadening participation in robotics and AI.
Jiaya Jia
HKUST
For contributions to segmentation, scene parsing and texture analysis in computer vision.
Xiaohua Jia
City University of Hong Kong
For contributions to the advancement of data security and distributed computing systems.
Hai Jin
Huazhong University of Science and Technology
For contributions to efficient data-centric processing, memory management, and distributed system architectures.
Ken-ichi Kawarabayashi
National Institute of Informatics and The University of Tokyo
For his contributions to graph theory, graph algorithms, and their applications.
Aggelos Kiayias
Universtity of Edinburgh
For contributions to the principles and practice of cyber security and cryptography.
Tadayoshi Kohno
Georgetown University
For leadership in cybersecurity for emerging technologies, security ethics, and sociotechnical security.
Wolfgang Lehner
Technische Universitat Dresden/ Aalborg University
For contributions to architectures of main-memory database management systems.
Jian Ma
Carnegie Mellon University
For contributions to computational biology algorithms and machine learning.
Ratul Mahajan
University of Washington
For contributions to network verification and network control systems and their transfer to industrial practice.
Athina Markopoulou
UC Irvine
For contributions to internet measurement and privacy enhancing technologies.
Nenad Medvidovic
University of Southern California
For contributions to the foundations of software architectures and their application to software engineering.
Tao Mei
HiDream.ai
For contributions to multimedia analysis, retrieval, and applications.
Tommaso Melodia
Northeastern University
For contributions to open radio access network architectures and AI-native wireless networks.
Dejan S Milojicic
Hewlett-Packard Labs
For contributions to software and hardware architectures of distributed systems, from high performance computing to cloud computing.
Alistair M Moffat
University of Melbourne
For contributions to the implementation and evaluation of search engines.
Mohamed F Mokbel
University of Minnesota
For contributions in building scalable spatially-aware systems.
Peter Mueller
ETH Zurich
For contributions to automated, modular program verification.
Madanlal Musuvathi
Microsoft Research
For the development of methods in concurrency verification and testing, and machine learning systems design.
Noam Nisan
Hebrew University
For contributions to complexity theory, and for pioneering the field of economics and computation.
Alessandro Orso
University of Georgia
For contributions in developing novel and impactful techniques for software testing and debugging.
Themis Palpanas
Université Paris Cité
For contributions to time-series/data-series/vector indexing and similarity-search, anomaly detection, and entity resolution.
Denys Poshyvanyk
William & Mary
For the development of deep learning and software analytics methods that transformed software engineering research and practice.
Ariel Procaccia
Harvard University
For contributions to AI, algorithms, and society, including foundational work and practical impact.
Theodore Rappaport
New York University
For research contributions in wireless networks.
Sylvia Ratnasamy
UC Berkeley
For contributions to networks and networked systems.
Oded Regev
NYU
For contributions to computational complexity, lattice-based cryptography, and quantum computing.
Cynthia Rudin
Duke University
For contributions to and leadership in interpretable machine learning and societal applications.
Natarajan Shankar
SRI International
For contributions in automated reasoning, mechanized metatheory, formalized mathematics, formal methods, and system assurance.
Yan Solihin
University of Central Florida
For contributions to shared cache architecture and trusted execution environment design.
Kate Starbird
University of Washington
For contributions to understanding and improving information ecosystems, including during crisis events and addressing misinformation.
Gookwon Edward Suh
Nvidia and Cornell University
For contributions to the development of secure hardware circuits and processors.
Kian-Lee Tan
National University of Singapore
For contributions to query optimization and processing for advanced database applications.
Hanghang Tong
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
For contributions to the theories, algorithms, and applications of large-scale graph mining.
Antonio Torralba
MIT
For contributions to computer vision, including novel datasets, scene recognition and context understanding.
Stephanie Weirich
University of Pennsylvania
For contributions to static type systems and mechanized mathematics of programming languages.
Adam Wierman
California Institute of Technology
For contributions to online algorithms, scheduling theory, and applications to sustainable computing.
Rebecca N. Wright
Barnard College
For contributions to security and privacy, and for leadership in computing research and education.
Hui Xiong
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)
For research contributions to the advancement of AI and mobile computing.
Li Xiong
Emory University
For contributions to static type systems and mechanized mathematics of programming languages.
Junfeng Yang
Columbia University
For leadership and contributions to trustworthy software and AI systems.
Ke Yi
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
For contributions to the theory and practice of query processing.
Yu Zheng
Jingdong Technology Inc.
For contributions to spatio-temporal data mining and urban computing.
Jun Zhu
Tsinghua University
For contributions to the theory and methods of probabilistic machine learning.
About the ACM Recognition Program
The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. To be selected as an ACM Fellow, a candidate's accomplishments are expected to place him or her among the top 1% of ACM members. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The ACM Distinguished Member program, initiated in 2006, recognizes those members with at least 15 years of professional experience who have made significant accomplishments or achieved a significant impact on the computing field. ACM Distinguished Membership recognizes up to 10% of ACM's top members. The ACM Senior Member program, also initiated in 2006, includes members with at least 10 years of professional experience who have demonstrated performance that sets them apart from their peers through technical leadership, technical contributions, and professional contributions. ACM Senior Member status recognizes the top 25% of ACM Professional Members. The new ACM Fellows, Distinguished Members, and Senior Members join a list of eminent colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.
About ACM
ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.
SOURCE Association For Computing Machinery
Share this article