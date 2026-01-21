Excellence and Impact Recognized by World's Preeminent Computing Society

Association for Computing Machinery Selects 71 Professionals

for Outstanding Achievements

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 71 new Fellows. ACM Fellows are registered members of the society and were selected by their peers for achieving remarkable results through their technical innovations and/or service to the field. This year's honorees hail from 14 countries and were chosen from among ACM's global membership of more than 100,000 computing professionals.

"These men and women represent the top 1% of professionals in our association," explained ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "I personally enjoy reviewing the list of achievements of the new Fellows because it offers a snapshot of what's happening in our field at the moment. This year, for example, we are honoring members working in well-established disciplines such as computer architecture and software engineering, alongside innovators in emerging disciplines like swarm intelligence or scene recognition. As we congratulate the new Fellows for their accomplishments, we hope that their work will also serve as an inspiration to the next generation. We especially encourage those who are not yet ACM members to join us and become part of a vibrant global community."

This year's honorees hail from 14 countries and were chosen from among ACM's global membership. Post this

The 2025 ACM Fellows work at leading universities, corporations, and research institutions in Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This year's Fellows are cited for contributions in a wide range of computing research areas including AI for healthcare, computer graphics, data management, electronic mail, human-computer interaction, mobile computing, networked systems, robotics, security, sustainability, and numerous other areas.

ACM Fellows serve as ambassadors for the organization and are often called upon to offer their expertise to the media, public officials, and industry leaders. The 2025 ACM Fellows will be formally recognized during an awards banquet on June 13 in San Francisco.

2025 ACM Fellows

Eytan Adar

University of Michigan

For research in data mining, data visualization, and social computing.

Gail-Joon Ahn

Arizona State University

For contributions to the foundations and practical applications of information and systems security, including formal models and policy frameworks.

Eric Allman

NA

For the development of electronic mail.

Sven Apel

Saarland University

For theories and methods that empower humans to comprehend, construct, and optimize software systems.

Lujo Bauer

Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to access control, usable security and privacy, and the security of machine learning.

Angela Bonifati

Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1

For contributions to the foundations graph databases and data integration.

Rajkumar Buyya

The University of Melbourne

For research contributions to cost and energy-efficient resource management and scheduling systems for cloud computing.

George Candea

EPFL

For contributions to dependable systems blending operating systems, formal methods, and machine virtualization

Pei Cao

YouTube

For contributions to web caching, search engine efficiency, and information quality.

Franck Cappello

Argonne National Laboratory

For contributions to parallel/distributed computing, resilience, and scientific data reduction.

Luca P. Carloni

Columbia University

For contributions to the design of system-on-chip architectures and heterogeneous computing platforms.

Sheelagh Carpendale

Simon Fraser University

For contributions to expanding the diversity of data comprehension through innovative interactive visualizations.

Swarat Chaudhuri

University of Texas, Austin

For the development of tools for reliable systems, via approaches connecting formal methods and machine learning.

Baoquan Chen

Peking University

For contributions to large-scale scene reconstruction, discrete geometry processing, and shape design for manufacturing.

Deming Chen

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

For contributions to reconfigurable computing, including synthesis algorithms and customizable AI accelerator design methodologies.

Kwang-Ting Cheng

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

For contributions to design automation and software-hardware co-design of electronic circuits and computing systems.

Cristina Conati

University of British Columbia

For contributions to research in Human-AI interaction and AI-driven personalization.

Marco Dorigo

Universite Libre de Bruxelles

For establishing swarm-intelligence as a research field.

George Drettakis

INRIA

For contributions to computer graphics, image based rendering, and visual computing.

Nandita Dukkipati

Google

For contributions to congestion control, transport performance, and end-host network stacks.

Javier Esparza

TU Munich

For contributions to the theory of program verification and concurrent systems.

Paolo Ferragina

Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies, Pisa

For contributions to data structures and algorithms for efficient search and data compression.

Yun Raymond Fu

Northeastern University

For contributions to representation learning, computer vision, face and gesture recognition.

Michael L Gleicher

University of Madison at Wisconsin

For contributions to graphics, multimedia, visualization, and robotics.

Wolfgang Heidrich

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

For contributions to computational photography and displays, and to high dynamic range imaging and display.

Steve Hodges

Lancaster University

For contributions to interactive device and systems research resulting in widely adopted impactful products.

Zi Helen Huang

University of Queensland, Australia

For contributions to large-scale multimedia content understanding, indexing and retrieval.

Odest Chadwicke Jenkins

University of Michigan

For contributions to robot learning and broadening participation in robotics and AI.

Jiaya Jia

HKUST

For contributions to segmentation, scene parsing and texture analysis in computer vision.

Xiaohua Jia

City University of Hong Kong

For contributions to the advancement of data security and distributed computing systems.

Hai Jin

Huazhong University of Science and Technology

For contributions to efficient data-centric processing, memory management, and distributed system architectures.

Ken-ichi Kawarabayashi

National Institute of Informatics and The University of Tokyo

For his contributions to graph theory, graph algorithms, and their applications.

Aggelos Kiayias

Universtity of Edinburgh

For contributions to the principles and practice of cyber security and cryptography.

Tadayoshi Kohno

Georgetown University

For leadership in cybersecurity for emerging technologies, security ethics, and sociotechnical security.

Wolfgang Lehner

Technische Universitat Dresden/ Aalborg University

For contributions to architectures of main-memory database management systems.

Jian Ma

Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to computational biology algorithms and machine learning.

Ratul Mahajan

University of Washington

For contributions to network verification and network control systems and their transfer to industrial practice.

Athina Markopoulou

UC Irvine

For contributions to internet measurement and privacy enhancing technologies.

Nenad Medvidovic

University of Southern California

For contributions to the foundations of software architectures and their application to software engineering.

Tao Mei

HiDream.ai

For contributions to multimedia analysis, retrieval, and applications.

Tommaso Melodia

Northeastern University

For contributions to open radio access network architectures and AI-native wireless networks.

Dejan S Milojicic

Hewlett-Packard Labs

For contributions to software and hardware architectures of distributed systems, from high performance computing to cloud computing.

Alistair M Moffat

University of Melbourne

For contributions to the implementation and evaluation of search engines.

Mohamed F Mokbel

University of Minnesota

For contributions in building scalable spatially-aware systems.

Peter Mueller

ETH Zurich

For contributions to automated, modular program verification.

Madanlal Musuvathi

Microsoft Research

For the development of methods in concurrency verification and testing, and machine learning systems design.

Noam Nisan

Hebrew University

For contributions to complexity theory, and for pioneering the field of economics and computation.

Alessandro Orso

University of Georgia

For contributions in developing novel and impactful techniques for software testing and debugging.

Themis Palpanas

Université Paris Cité

For contributions to time-series/data-series/vector indexing and similarity-search, anomaly detection, and entity resolution.

Denys Poshyvanyk

William & Mary

For the development of deep learning and software analytics methods that transformed software engineering research and practice.

Ariel Procaccia

Harvard University

For contributions to AI, algorithms, and society, including foundational work and practical impact.

Theodore Rappaport

New York University

For research contributions in wireless networks.

Sylvia Ratnasamy

UC Berkeley

For contributions to networks and networked systems.

Oded Regev

NYU

For contributions to computational complexity, lattice-based cryptography, and quantum computing.

Cynthia Rudin

Duke University

For contributions to and leadership in interpretable machine learning and societal applications.

Natarajan Shankar

SRI International

For contributions in automated reasoning, mechanized metatheory, formalized mathematics, formal methods, and system assurance.

Yan Solihin

University of Central Florida

For contributions to shared cache architecture and trusted execution environment design.

Kate Starbird

University of Washington

For contributions to understanding and improving information ecosystems, including during crisis events and addressing misinformation.

Gookwon Edward Suh

Nvidia and Cornell University

For contributions to the development of secure hardware circuits and processors.

Kian-Lee Tan

National University of Singapore

For contributions to query optimization and processing for advanced database applications.

Hanghang Tong

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

For contributions to the theories, algorithms, and applications of large-scale graph mining.

Antonio Torralba

MIT

For contributions to computer vision, including novel datasets, scene recognition and context understanding.

Stephanie Weirich

University of Pennsylvania

For contributions to static type systems and mechanized mathematics of programming languages.

Adam Wierman

California Institute of Technology

For contributions to online algorithms, scheduling theory, and applications to sustainable computing.

Rebecca N. Wright

Barnard College

For contributions to security and privacy, and for leadership in computing research and education.

Hui Xiong

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)

For research contributions to the advancement of AI and mobile computing.

Li Xiong

Emory University

For contributions to static type systems and mechanized mathematics of programming languages.

Junfeng Yang

Columbia University

For leadership and contributions to trustworthy software and AI systems.

Ke Yi

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

For contributions to the theory and practice of query processing.

Yu Zheng

Jingdong Technology Inc.

For contributions to spatio-temporal data mining and urban computing.

Jun Zhu

Tsinghua University

For contributions to the theory and methods of probabilistic machine learning.

About the ACM Recognition Program

The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. To be selected as an ACM Fellow, a candidate's accomplishments are expected to place him or her among the top 1% of ACM members. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The ACM Distinguished Member program, initiated in 2006, recognizes those members with at least 15 years of professional experience who have made significant accomplishments or achieved a significant impact on the computing field. ACM Distinguished Membership recognizes up to 10% of ACM's top members. The ACM Senior Member program, also initiated in 2006, includes members with at least 10 years of professional experience who have demonstrated performance that sets them apart from their peers through technical leadership, technical contributions, and professional contributions. ACM Senior Member status recognizes the top 25% of ACM Professional Members. The new ACM Fellows, Distinguished Members, and Senior Members join a list of eminent colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.

About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery , is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

SOURCE Association For Computing Machinery