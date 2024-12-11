Excellence in Bleu Lifts Off from DNC and Grants $50,000 Scholarship to Legislative Black Caucus Foundation

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch's 501(c)(4) Black Excellence in Bleu is kicking into civic gear by awarding its first $50,000 educational scholarship to Illinois' Legislative Black Caucus (ILBC) Foundation. This groundbreaking scholarship aims to support the education and professional development of future leaders in public policy, advocacy, and government.

The scholarship will be awarded at the Foundation's Infinite Hope Policy Summit Brunch on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The leadership of Excellence in Bleu emphasizes the importance of investing in education to create systemic change and promote diversity within political and legislative spaces. The scholarship, designed to empower young leaders who are passionate about social justice and equity, will provide financial support for youth pursuing higher education, leadership development programs, and civic excellence.

"We are thrilled to support the Black Caucus Foundation and invest in the future of political leadership," said Welch, Co-Founder of Excellence in Bleu. "This scholarship is more than just financial assistance—it is a commitment to building the next generation of change-makers who will bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the challenges our communities face."

This scholarship is the first of many initiatives supported by the organization which initially launched during the DNC with the support of Black Speakers across the country.

The ILBC Foundation, which represents the interests of African American lawmakers, has long advocated for policies that advance racial equity, educational access, and economic empowerment. The scholarship will enable members of the Caucus to provide more opportunities for youth, particularly those from underrepresented communities, to pursue educational opportunities and deepen their connection to legislative roles.

"The Foundation started with ILBC's desire to give out scholarships," said Paul Williams, Chair of the ILBC. "We are honored to receive this generous scholarship and grateful to Excellence in Bleu for their dedication to uplifting our communities. This investment in education will not only benefit individual members but also strengthen the collective voice of the Black community in shaping policies that reflect our values and priorities."

Excellence in Bleu's decision to launch its scholarship is its first push since the DNC and underscores the organization's commitment to supporting diverse leadership within political and legislative institutions. By prioritizing education and professional development, the organization hopes to cultivate a more inclusive and equitable future for all Americans.

About Excellence in Bleu: Black Excellence in Bleu is a 501(c)(4) led by political strategist and Executive Director of Democrats for the Illinois House TaQuoya McConnico, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (the first Black Speaker in Illinois history), and House Speaker Joe Tate (the first Black Speaker in Michigan history).

Black Excellence in Bleu is committed to promoting civic engagement, community outreach, and the advancement of sound fiscal, educational, and economic policies for the common good and welfare of our communities. To donate, visit ExcellenceinBleu.org .

SOURCE Excellence in Bleu