Excellence Oyster Bay Debuts in Montego Bay, Jamaica

The first of its kind in the area, the Victorian-style property sets the next level for all-inclusive luxury and romantic travel in Jamaica. Those familiar with the best-in-class standards of Excellence Group will find the newly-opened, adults-only resort to be an unparalleled idyllic retreat offering smartly designed accommodations, gourmet dining, and superior amenities.

Located 35 minutes from the Montego Bay's international airport, Excellence Oyster Bay is built on a private peninsula bordered by the Caribbean Sea and Jamaica's famous Luminous Lagoon. The phosphorescent lagoon is a natural wonder, known for its natural glow and bioluminescent lights. Guests will find five-star features in all of the suites, nightly entertainment, daily activities, eight world-class restaurants, nine bars, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, two beachfront swimming pools, a lounge with rooftop pool, the exclusive Excellence Club, and the brand's famous Miilé Spa.

The 315-suite resort includes 45% suites with private or plunge pools, and 60% of the suites offering Caribbean views. The oceanfront beach houses are the latest luxury concept developed exclusively for Excellence Oyster Bay, sitting directly on the beach and steps from the water.

Excellence Group's VP Sales & Marketing, Mr. Domingo Aznar stated at today's opening ceremony, "We could not be happier to have beautiful Jamaica as a part of the Excellence Group family. Excellence Oyster Bay has been a major passion project of Excellence Group and is the culmination of our experience in hospitality, luxury, culinary, and exceptional service. We truly believe that with Excellence Oyster Bay, guests will find an extraordinary experience through welcoming personalized service and a genuine attention to detail."

This attention to service can be seen as a brand-wide standard, with Excellence Group Luxury Hotels and Resorts, with three of the group's properties named among the world's best on two of the award categories in the coveted 2018 TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice® for Hotels Awards.

