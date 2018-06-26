Led by President Luc Hebert, Addella won the Campaign Cup for their work during the first quarter of this year measured against that of other Canadian companies working on the same program. The quarterly Campaign Cup goes to the company with the highest quality and sales results achieved. Addella has earned this honor numerous times in the past, including for their consistently strong performance during the entire year of 2017.

"We are honored to be chosen as the recipient of this award again, and we will continue to work with dedication and integrity to provide outstanding results to the client," said Hebert. "Our team is enthusiastic and talented, and I am looking forward to keeping this trophy in our office all year."

Addella specializes in building strong, lasting relationships via personalized marketing campaigns proven to acquire and retain loyal customers on behalf of the client. The company's well-honed customer-based expansion tools effectively deliver results quarter after quarter. Addella also encourages a student mentality and strong work ethic, which is reflected in the company's commitment to developing leaders from within.

In addition to its focus on leadership development and sales excellence, Addella values philanthropic community involvement, as evidenced by its continued support of Operation Smile among other local charities.

About Addella

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Addella is a privately owned outsourced sales and marketing firm that specializes in business-to-business and business-to-consumer campaigns. Addella's sales team offers progressive solutions, executed with integrity and professionalism, to clients seeking exponential growth. For more information, call 587-997-6555 or go to www.addella.com.

Contact: Luc Hebert

587-997-6555

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excellent-q1-performance-earns-campaign-cup-for-addella-300672251.html

SOURCE Addella

