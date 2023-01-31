'Excellent' Q4 for Hyperion Bancshares

Hyperion Bank continues its growth in assets, lending, deposits and income

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its Fourth Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders, Hyperion Bancshares, Inc., Hyperion Bank's holding company, noted continuing growth for the Philadelphia-based community bank.

"Our growth continued with an annual increase in loans and deposits of 16% and 19% respectively," says the bank's CEO and Chairman Charlie Crawford, a longtime community banker. "We continue to see strong demand from new and existing customers for our services in both the Philadelphia and Atlanta markets."

This past year saw Hyperion Bank recognized in the Philadelphia Business Journal's "Soaring 76" list of fastest growing companies for the third year in a row. Hyperion came in at #63 on the list of private and public companies in 2022. The previous year it came in #19 on the list of private and public companies. And in 2020 the bank was #34 on the list.

Crawford notes that total revenue for 2022 increased by 18% and net income was up 28% as the bank scales and becomes more efficient. Earnings per share for 2022 was $1.15 compared to $0.91 in 2021.

Also in 2022, Hyperion's Crawford was recognized as Banker of the Year Award by the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers (PACB). He serves on the board of PACB and later in the year was elected Vice Chair of the organization's board. Crawford also serves on the board of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia and was recently named to the Georgia Titan 100 for the second year in a row.

The 16-year-old bank expanded to the Atlanta market in 2019 and in 2020 launched joint venture Hyperion Mortgage, which now does business in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Founded in 2006, Hyperion is a full-service community bank, connecting with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. The bank offers a full range of SBA and non-SBA lending products. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #communitybank #communitybanking #communitybanker #HyperionBank #HyperionMortgage #HyperionBancshares

