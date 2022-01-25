Excellent Results for Cognac Exports & Domestic Sales in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cognac sector recorded an increase of +16.2% in shipments over the last 12 months with 223.2 million bottles shipped, for a turnover of 3.6 billion Euros. These results are a testament to Cognac's resiliency in the face of global challenges over the past year.

VERY GOOD MOMENTUM FOR THE COGNAC SECTOR IN 2021



2021 Key Figures for Cognac *Source: BNIC (figures for calendar year from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Around the world, 2021 was a very good year for Cognac. Over the last 12 months, Cognac sales reached more than 3.6 billion Euros with 223.2 million bottles of Cognac shipped, an increase of +16.2% in volume and 30.9% in value compared to 2020. This dynamic result in terms of value is the result of relative growth in older cognac categories, as well as the appreciation for this high-quality spirit in high potential markets. This increase reflects a real recovery for the cognac sector as well as a rise in cognac consumption habits, with + 3.1% in volume and + 1.6% in value compared to 2019.

PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS SURPASSED

United States : the leading export market for Cognac, continues to grow with an increase of +11.1% or 115 million bottles of cognac shipped in 2021. Here's a closer look at these dynamic results compared to the previous year:

the leading export market for Cognac, continues to grow with an increase of +11.1% or 115 million bottles of cognac shipped in 2021. Here's a closer look at these dynamic results compared to the previous year: VS : 74.3 million bottles shipped, an increase of + 3.8% compared to 2020.

VSOP : 38.2 million bottles shipped, an increase of + 26% compared to 2020.

XO and other aged categories: 2.5 million bottles shipped, an increase of + 59.2% compared to 2020.





: the second largest Cognac market is up +55.8% with 34 million bottles shipped. Europe : continues to grow by +8.1% with 37.1 million bottles shipped.





: continues to grow by +8.1% with 37.1 million bottles shipped. France : the fifth largest market for Cognac, recorded a very good performance with an increase of +23.4% or 6.1 million bottles sold.





: the fifth largest market for Cognac, recorded a very good performance with an increase of +23.4% or 6.1 million bottles sold. A positive outlook also remains for new and dynamic Cognac markets such as South Africa and Nigeria .

In all Cognac markets, the economic outlook remains positive for the coming months. With the continued development of mixology and the public's thirst for cocktails, Cognac continues to attract a new clientele in search of an authentic, high-quality product.

"The outlook for Cognac remains excellent with very good results in 2021. The demand for Cognac has never been as high as it was this past year. The 2021 harvest will allow us to continue our growth and all available data leads us to be optimistic for 2022," shared Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac/BNIC President, Christophe Veral.

ABOUT THE BNIC

