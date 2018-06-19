With CEO Patrick DeMarsico at the helm, the team at Uprooted Consulting outperformed other companies focused on the same program during Q1 2018 to receive the Campaign Cup, a national sales trophy given quarterly to the company that excels in both sales metrics and quality delivered to the client. This win is yet another of numerous quarterly honors achieved over the past three years.

DeMarsico spoke highly of his motivated team: "I am proud of our team's ability to not only meet but also exceed our goals and pleased to accept this award as an indication of our continued success on behalf of the client."

Uprooted Consulting represents large companies and well-known brands using a unique, relationship-based approach to direct marketing. The skilled sales representatives work to acquire and retain customers on behalf of clients across the energy industry with a focus on increasing overall market share and brand recognition. Uprooted Consulting continues to expand and grow to accommodate client demand, creating partnerships and relationships worldwide.

Like Uprooted Consulting on Facebook.

About Uprooted Consulting

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Uprooted Consulting is a premier outsourced marketing and sales firm that partners with leading clients in the energy, telecommunications, and office supply industries to develop and expand their customer base. Not only is Uprooted Consulting committed to providing excellent service for the client, it also fosters a culture that promotes philanthropic community involvement and values leadership development. For more information, call 513-954-4461 or contact them at http://www.uprootedconsulting.com/.

Contact: Patrick DeMarsico

513-954-4461

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excellent-results-garner-national-sales-award-for-uprooted-consulting-300668270.html

SOURCE Uprooted Consulting

Related Links

http://www.uprootedconsulting.com

