Excellent Sales Results Earn Q1 Award for OVIO Business Solutions

"Our commitment to providing an approach to sales that works while maintaining high quality is one of which we are very proud," said Jeffrey Moores, President of O.V.I.O. Business Solutions. "I am excited to accept this award in recognition of our hard work."

As the preferred sales and marketing firm for many of Canada's most well-established companies, OVIO Business Solutions partners with the client to facilitate new customer acquisition and increase market share. By focusing on relationship-based marketing and sales, the team of highly trained sales professionals at OVIO Business Solutions helps retain current customers while bringing long-term customers to the client, driving profits and delivering well beyond client targets.

About O.V.I.O. Business Solutions

A leading outsourced sales and marketing firm located in Toronto, Ontario, OVIO Business Solutions specializes in face-to-face sales and personalized marketing outreach, executed with professionalism and integrity on behalf of the client.

Contact: Jeffrey Moores

416-331-9139

