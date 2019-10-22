Excelsior Care Group's member facilities contract with ImagineMIC™ to open 11 specialty units in New York/New Jersey

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven Excelsior Care Group member facilities contracted with ImagineMIC to open new specialty units in New York and New Jersey.

These specialty units include real-time, actionable hemodynamic information through the combination of wireless FDA-cleared Biosensor Telemetry Patches, working in tandem with ImagineMIC's™ Monitoring Intervention Center (MIC). The MIC is staffed with a team of ER physicians, NPs, PAs and RNs who review this data 24/7/365, allowing for immediate, on-the-spot clinical decision-making.

Patients are outfitted with FDA-cleared wireless Biosensor Telemetry Patches that are placed on the patient's chest, which captures, monitors and trends, in real-time, heart rate, respiratory rate and 2-lead ECG.

Nurses are specialty trained to care for more acute patients and respond to emergencies with the assistance of the MIC. This enhanced capability allows patients to be treated in-place, avoiding costly emergency department visits as well as reducing unnecessary hospital readmissions.

The MIC providers capture true patient acuity allowing for documentation which aligns with the new Payment-Driven Payment Model (PDPM) reimbursement methodology that went into effect October 1, 2019.

"We believe that the residents and families that entrust their care to our member facilities deserve the best. Their goal is to be more than just providers. They want to be innovators in healthcare. ImagineMIC allows us to do just that, as it merges cutting edge technology with emergency trained providers with our superior rated quality measures," states Oded Dashiff, Regional Administrator of Excelsior Care Group.

The contracted facilities implementing this ground-breaking telehealth solution are Staten Island Care Center, Throgs Neck Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Lakeview Rehabilitation & Care Center, Anchor Care & Rehabilitation Center, Atrium Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, Briarcliff Manor Center For Rehabilitation And Nursing, Ross Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Nassau Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Beechtree Center For Rehabilitation, Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center & Nursing and Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

About Excelsior Care Group

Excelsior Care Group LLC is a rapidly expanding premier healthcare management firm that strategically provides management consulting services to Subacute Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers in the Tri-State area.

About ImagineMICTM

ImagineMICTM [from the creators of TeliStat™] is a revolutionary medical device company that offers medical care through remote monitoring services with the help of proprietary, HIPPA-compliant medical technology. To learn more, visit www.imagineMIC.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Excelsior Care Group

Jacqueline Kreismann

(917)-748-2774

jackie@excelsiorcaregroup.com

ImagineMIC

Nasry Michelen

(914)-606-0852

N@imaginemic.com

SOURCE ImagineMIC; Excelsior Care Group

Related Links

https://www.imaginemic.com

