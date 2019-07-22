Excelsior Diagnostics Implements LabOS LIS

RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlims, a global leader in laboratory information systems (LIS), announced that it has completed the implementation of its flagship LabOS product for Excelsior Diagnostics, a specialized genetics lab. Excelsior Diagnostics has chosen LabOS Core Labs and Genetics modules, as well as LabMD - which allows physicians to place lab orders and view results online. Apart from transforming Excelsior Diagnostics to a paperless lab, this implementation will support Excelsior's promise for nationwide next day turnaround for tests.

Netlims' LabOS is a highly robust end-to-end web and cloud-based LIS platform; it provides an open API enabling integration with new systems and devices. All LabOS modules operate through a single database, using standard components and monitoring tools to support unlimited workloads with no single point of failure. Excelsior Diagnostics has chosen the LabOS SaaS model to benefit from a fully maintained and secure plug-and-play solution.

"Excelsior has chosen LabOS for its flexibility to support our cutting-edge molecular biology tests, and workflows with tens of targets in a single test," said Jack Herskowitz, President and Founder of Excelsior Diagnostics. "LabOS supports the advanced services we offer, such as add-ons, ensuring quality of service for our customers."

"These specialized genetic tests require the upmost precision and accuracy and we are honored to be Excelsior's LIS of choice," said Zvika Zisser, CEO, Netlims. "LabOS SaaS model enables the growth and connectivity necessary to lead the way in genetics testing."

Excelsior Diagnostics

Excelsior Diagnostics is a leader in molecular microbiology, with unprecedented accuracy, specificity, and nationwide next day turnaround service. Excelsior's laboratories eliminate broad-spectrum treatments and fight infectious diseases by using cutting edge technology to enable targeted care.

About Netlims

Netlims, part of the STMS Group, is a leading provider of Laboratory Information Systems, serving hundreds of hospitals and laboratories worldwide. Netlims' success is based on thirty years of experience, heavy investment in R&D, and dedicated customer support.

Media Contact

Leo Borgenicht

Marketing, Netlims

Leo@netlims.com

Tel: +1(201)894-5300

SOURCE Netlims