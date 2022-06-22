Excelsior Mining Announces AGM Results

Jun 22, 2022, 08:00 ET
PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
|
Votes for
|
% Votes for
|
Votes withheld
|
% Votes withheld
|
Stephen Twyerould
|
129,854,892
|
96.47
|
4,755,723
|
3.53
|
Colin Kinley
|
131,446,026
|
97.65
|
3,164,589
|
2.35
|
Jim Kolbe
|
133,220,192
|
98.97
|
1,390,423
|
1.03
|
Fred DuVal
|
131,675,010
|
97.82
|
2,935,605
|
2.18
|
Michael Haworth
|
132,879,292
|
98.71
|
1,731,323
|
1.29
|
Lord Robin Renwick
|
133,237,192
|
98.98
|
1,373,423
|
1.02
|
Stephen Axcell
|
132,710,692
|
98.59
|
1,899,923
|
1.41
Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.
For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD
"Stephen Twyerould"
President & CEO
SOURCE Excelsior Mining Corp.
