Excelsior will integrate historical journalistic archive of more than 100 years to 'Memorica'

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to preserve the memory and historical heritage of Mexico, the Excelsior newspaper of Grupo Imagen Multimedia (GIM), became the first news outlet to sign a collaboration agreement with 'Memorica. México, make memory, is the initiative of the National Coordination of Historical and Cultural Remembrance of Mexico, to integrate its archive composed of magazines, publications, photographs, documents, notebooks, manuscripts, recordings and films that date from March 18, 1917.

The signing was carried out in the facilities of the Lerdo de Tejada library, where the work that "El Periódico de la vida Nacional", headed by Olegario Vázquez Aldir, has carried out over the years, in favor of the construction of the country's democracy, through journalism.

"Excélsior is a newspaper with more than 100 years of existence, with a vast archive that has more than 37 thousand 600 editions of the newspaper of national life, but also has the editions of " Revista de Revistas "," Plural ", de "Jueves de Excélsior" and other publications, as well as a huge number of photographs, " said Pascal Beltrán Ríos, editorial director of Excelsior.

The signing of this agreement closes the proposal that emerged on June 28, 2019, during a meeting between the researcher Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, president of the Honorary Council for Historical and Cultural Remembrance of Mexico, and the lawyer Olegario Vázquez Aldir, this in the Historical Archive of Excelsior, where he detonated the idea of said collaboration.

The newspaper that Olegario Vázquez Aldir heads today has written part of the history of Mexico in its pages, first under the name of Revista de Magazines, founded in January 1910, and later as a newspaper, founded in 1917. For more than 100 years it has been witness and narrator through its pages, of events that have left a deep mark in the history of Mexican society.

It should be noted that the digital platform has international certifications, so it is expected to serve as a bridge to generate cultural exchanges, driven by the digital age. The historical collection of Excelsior will be available from next week at memoricamexico.gob.mx.

SOURCE Olegario Vázquez Aldir