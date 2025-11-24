Excent Capital Redefines the Trading Experience with No Swap and No Slippage Execution

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Excent Capital , a respected global trading platform known for its transparency, execution speed, and commitment to empowering traders, is once again raising industry standards. The company has announced a game-changing enhancement to its trading conditions: zero swap on all U.S. stocks and indices, applicable to both long and short positions, alongside zero-slippage execution.

This move strengthens Excent Capital's position as a leader in trader-focused execution. By removing swap fees on U.S. equities and indices and eliminating slippage under normal market conditions, the platform provides traders with greater cost efficiency, price certainty, and strategic control when managing their positions.

These enhanced conditions benefit every type of trader, whether high-frequency day traders, swing traders , or long-term investors, by creating a more transparent and predictable trading environment. With clearer cost structures and execution precision, Excent Capital continues to deliver a professional-grade trading experience that remains accessible to the global retail market.

Zero Swap Fees: Empowering the Trader

Swap fees , commonly known as overnight financing charges, have long affected traders who hold positions beyond a single trading session. Excent Capital has now removed these fees entirely for all U.S. stocks and indices, across both long and short positions.

This enhancement enables traders to maintain positions for extended periods without incurring additional holding costs. The change supports greater strategic flexibility, improved capital efficiency, and full cost transparency, whether the focus is long-term equity exposure or short-term index strategies.

Precision Execution with Zero Slippage

In addition to eliminating swap fees, Excent Capital now offers zero-slippage execution under normal market conditions. This means orders are executed at the exact price displayed, enabling consistent pricing and greater certainty in trade management.

This enhancement supports both manual and algorithmic trading by reducing execution variance and improving strategy reliability, even during periods of elevated market activity. In markets where timing and precision are critical, zero slippage provides a measurable advantage in performance and risk control.

"Removing swap fees and minimising slippage under normal market conditions reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting traders with clarity, consistency, and confidence." said Wilfredo Rodriguez, COO at Excent Capital.

More Advantages for a Complete Trading Experience

Beyond zero swap and zero-slippage execution under normal market conditions, Excent Capital offers a complete suite of features designed to enhance efficiency and support informed decision-making:

Ultra-fast execution speeds , supported by cutting-edge infrastructure;

, supported by cutting-edge infrastructure; Deep liquidity and competitive spreads , contributing to consistent pricing across market conditions;

, contributing to consistent pricing across market conditions; Intuitive interface and professional-grade analytical tools ;

; Extensive asset coverage , including U.S. equities, global indices, forex pairs, and commodities;

, including U.S. equities, global indices, forex pairs, and commodities; Licensed and regulated broker by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, licence number SD137, with data protection and industry-standard safeguards;

of Seychelles, licence number SD137, with data protection and industry-standard safeguards; Dedicated client support, available 24/7 to assist with guidance and platform navigation.

About Excent Capital

Excent Capital is an international execution-only trading platform that offers access to global financial markets through advanced in-house build technology, transparent pricing, and a client-first approach.

The company provides multi-asset trading, including equities, indices, forex, cryptocurrency, ETFs, and commodities, supported by institutional-grade infrastructure, competitive execution, and a commitment to regulatory compliance. With a focus on clarity, performance, and continuous innovation, Excent Capital empowers traders worldwide to participate in the markets with confidence.

Next Steps for Traders

The pace of global markets continues to accelerate, and informed decision-making has never been more critical. With these new enhancements, Excent Capital provides traders with greater transparency, execution consistency, and control over trading costs.

To learn more about Excent Capital's trading conditions or to explore the platform, users can visit excent.capital

