Excentium and GlobalMed Awarded Military Health System Virtual Health Services and Support Contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excentium Inc., a Prime SDVOSB, has been awarded a five-year contract to provide maintenance, service and support to the Defense Health Agency's (DHA) Virtual Health delivery systems. The specialized and secure delivery systems, software platform and services will be provided by GlobalMed®, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based virtual health solutions manufacturer and systems integrator.

Under the terms of the IDIQ, Excentium and GlobalMed will provide proprietary evidence-based and clinical data aggregation software, program management, cybersecurity and on-site user training functions to Virtual Health delivery systems located in Military Treatment Facilities around the world.

"Excentium has supported the Military Health System and our active service members since company inception 13 years ago. As a Veteran, I am ecstatic to continue to support the DHA," said Colin Corlett, Excentium's president & CEO. "Virtual health and telehealth are two key drivers in making healthcare more accessible to our active duty members and Veterans. We are proud to work with our partner, GlobalMed, to continue to provide value toward bettering healthcare delivery to our service men and women."

"As a Veteran Owned Small Business and vertically integrated telemedicine provider to the White House, Department of Defense, and to over 1,200 Veteran Administration hospitals and clinics nationwide, we are honored to continue our service to the DHA alongside Excentium," said Joel E. Barthelemy, founder and CEO of GlobalMed. "We are committed to transforming healthcare for service members through the quality and expanded access to care that telemedicine offers."

About Excentium

Excentium is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and A2LA Accredited Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), specializing in cybersecurity and compliance, and information technology. Learn more at www.excentium.com.

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed powers the world's most advanced virtual health programs. With over 25 million consults delivered in 60 countries, GlobalMed's telemedicine platform is used worldwide from the Department of Veteran Affairs and White House Medical Unit to rural hospitals, and villages in Africa. Visit www.GlobalMed.com.

Media contact: GlobalMed@acmarketingpr.com; (480) 664-8412

SOURCE GlobalMed

Related Links

http://www.GlobalMed.com

