eXcentral Blog Rated Among Top Financial Blogs by Readers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey conducted amongst regular readers of eXcentral's blog , a large majority refer to it as one of the top sources for daily financial information and news. The survey, reaching thousands of readers with different demographic and geographic backgrounds, provides positive findings for the brand and its blog.

"It is always exciting to get such flattering feedback from our traders," commented eXcentral's spokesperson on the matter. "Behind the scenes, we work very hard to provide them with nothing but the highest quality of content. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our analysts, our expert writers, our editors, and most importantly our loyal clients who put faith in us and in what we have to offer."

The blog can be found on the company's website and is accessible by all, including those who have not registered with eXcentral. This is not the first time that the company's blog reaps such praises, as the spokesperson mentioned that in several surveys conducted in the past, the results were very similar.

Battling uncertainty with accurate information

The post-pandemic area in the markets is characterized by volatility, resulting in uncertainty and a tendency to opt for short-term trading. However, with the help of a credible source of data and information, it is much easier for one to stick to their trading strategy even in times like these. The eXcentral blog, divided into different sections such as market analysis, regulation, trading tips, economic events and others, seems to satisfy the needs of traders.

Aside from the blog, eXcentral offers other enriching content, deemed popular by traders. While some of this content can only be accessed by registered clients, a significant portion is open to anyone wishing to review it. On the brand's website, traders can find recordings of webinars on an array of different trading-related topics, an updated economic calendar, access to video tutorials, and more.

"Our aim here was not just to deliver data, it was to engage our traders. Only this way can our content really unleash the potential in them," added the spokesperson. "We've also organized it in a manner which makes it easier for traders with different goals and at different levels to find what's right and relevant for them. All that's left is for our users, and others who are interested, to dive in."





About eXcentral

As one of the veteran brands in the online trading sector , eXcentral today serves as an example for other companies to follow. The brand, fully regulated and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), offers trading services on CFDs around the globe. Aside from the content discussed above, all traders get access to a proprietary WebTrader, as well as the reputed MetaTrader 4 tool. Mobile and tablet users can also enjoy the company's app with no extra charge, and service is granted through multiple communication channels on a 24/7 basis.

SOURCE eXcentral