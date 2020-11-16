Exceptional 14-Year-Old Humanitarian and Environmental Activist, Dylan Capshaw, Nominated for Nickelodeon and TIME® Magazine's 'Kid of the Year' 2020 - One of 20 Final Contestants in Multi-Platform Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dylan Capshaw officially announced that he had been selected as one of the final 20 nominees for the first ever Kid of the Year 2020 sponsored by Nickelodeon and TIME® magazine. Already a local celebrity and beloved community worker, Dylan first began his activism rescuing at-risk pets and wildlife as a very young boy. He has since established multiple service organizations, including the Dylan Capshaw Wildlife Foundation (DCWF) and sanctuary, along with two pandemic-response organizations: For The Frontline and The Sanitation Stations. The TIME® and Nickelodeon Kid of the Year 2020 recognizes extraordinary young leaders who make positive impacts on their local communities and have bright futures as societal influencers. As the contest narrows, the top-five honorees will be featured on an hour long special hosted by Trevor Noah with the ultimate winner to be pictured on an upcoming issue cover of TIME® magazine. The winner will be announced via a televised, star-studded, multi-platform event set to air Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, CBS, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

Dylan with his rescued kangaroo. Dylan's plaque in TIME Magazine recognizing him as a Kid of The Year finalist.

"Whether it's an animal or a person, I want to help whoever I can," said Dylan Capshaw. "I just hope people stop thinking that you have to be an adult to do something."

About For The Frontline and The Sanitation Stations

Working in partnership with a local shipping company, Dylan established For The Frontline to create 3D-printed reusable filtered masks and face shields to help healthcare workers fight the pandemic, amidst an ongoing PPE equipment shortage. With open-sourced 3D-printing files, For The Frontline fulfills orders for face masks/shields and delivers them via care packages, while also encouraging others to help, using the downloadable 3D-printer PPE files. For The Frontline fosters community involvement and bolsters support for at-risk healthcare personnel across the nation. To contribute to the effort, or to download 3D print files, please visit: www.ForTheFrontline.org.

The Sanitation Stations freely places PPE vending machines in businesses to help broaden access to important pandemic gear like wipes, gloves, surgical and reusable masks. The Sanitation Stations gives consumers an inexpensive way to stock up on PPE gear on-the-go, while also encouraging businesses to help supply PPE to local communities by keeping a portion of the monthly vending machine profits. Learn more at: www.TheSanitationStations.org.

About The Dylan Capshaw Wildlife Foundation (DCWF)

Established in 2017, DCWF is a non-profit business and sanctuary that has rescued hundreds of animals in crisis, along with assisting other wildlife in need across the globe through fundraising efforts. DCWF offers a variety of ways to help, including fundraisers and limited events like Sponsor an Emu, the Australian Fires Fundraiser, local supply runs for animal shelters, VIP sponsoring, and wildlife education. DCWF is rapidly becoming a popular household name, having been featured in multiple stories by local news. To learn more about the organization and its work, please visit: www.DylanCapshawWildlifeFoundation.com.

For more information on Dylan Capshaw, please visit local press coverage: Fox 10 News, Channel 12 News, AZ Family. Or follow him on social media: Instagram.

