Exceptional Children's Foundation Names Veronica Arteaga President and CEO

Arteaga to Become Third CEO in Organization's 76-Year History

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Veronica Arteaga, LCSW as President and CEO.

Veronica Arteaga

Arteaga will join the nonprofit human services organization effective June 1st, succeeding Scott D. Bowling as ECF's third President and CEO in its 76 years of service. She will be responsible for leadership of ECF's 15 service sites throughout Los Angeles County, 375 employees, a 20 member board of directors, and the provision of service to more than 5,000 children and adults with special needs and their family members annually.

"We are delighted to welcome Veronica to ECF," said ECF Board of Directors Chair Steve Beltran. "She is a passionate, innovative leader with a collaborative approach and a track record of strategic success in organizational systems and service delivery. We look forward to the contributions of her leadership in the ongoing service and impact of our founding mission."

Arteaga brings more than 15 years of experience leading and providing social services, having previously served as Chief Program Officer for Wayfinder Family Services, and Vice President, Housing Programs for St. Anne's Family Services in Los Angeles.

She is a licensed clinical social worker and is pupil personnel services credentialed (K-12 counseling), and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Institute. She holds a Master of Social Work from University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

"Exceptional Children's Foundation has a rich history and longstanding reputation for successful stewardship and innovation in advancing person-centered services for children and adults challenged with developmental, learning and emotional barriers," said Arteaga, adding, "I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of the organization's founding President, Dr. Robert Shushan and my predecessor Dr. Scott Bowling, who have advanced the ECF mission for 76 years, and am excited to join in this tradition of leadership for the future of the community we serve."

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION (ECF.net): The Exceptional Children's Foundation (ECF) was created in 1946 by a group of concerned parents who pooled their resources to create a daycare program for children with developmental disabilities. Over 76 years, ECF has evolved into a nationally-recognized organization serving more than 5,000 people with developmental disabilities and their families annually from 15 program sites, in homes and in the community across Los Angeles County. ECF is the only organization of its kind in California to provide a lifespan of services for children and adults challenged with developmental, learning and emotional barriers—empowering them to reach their greatest potential.

CONTACT:

Lauri Gavel

310-903-2811

[email protected]

SOURCE Exceptional Children's Foundation