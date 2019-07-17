Exceptional Dermatology Care Announces Office Move to Accommodate Growth

FULLERTON, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Dermatology Care, Orange County's leading dermatology practice, has relocated their office to the Harbor Medical Building in Fullerton, California, to accommodate the practice's continued business growth. Located less than one mile from the previous location, the new office space is more than 2,000 square feet and is located at 2720 N. Harbor Blvd. Ste. 205, Fullerton, CA 92835.

Patient Waiting Area

Exceptional Dermatology Care, which celebrated its first year in business in July 2019, will leverage its new office space to provide expanded dermatology services and cosmetic procedures for its patients while providing new internal operational efficiencies. Designed and built with patient care as a top priority, the new office includes a spacious waiting area, additional procedure and treatment rooms and plenty of easily accessible free parking.

"We're truly happy about our new beautiful facility in the Harbor Medical Building", said Dr. David Sire, Owner and Medical Director of Exceptional Dermatology Care. "Our new space will allow us to integrate our goal of increasing provider availability, and timely appointments, with the friendly and professional care that we are known for. We're especially pleased to be able to be in a new building with significantly more space while remaining in our home city of Fullerton. More than anything, this move represents our continued commitment to serving our patients and helping them cultivate skin health and wellness. Our providers and staff believe that Exceptional Dermatology Care patients deserve the very best."

Dr. Sire is board certified and a fellow of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Mohs Surgery and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Sire provides pediatric, surgical and cosmetic dermatologic services, and specializes in the treatment of highly complex medical dermatology cases.

Exceptional Dermatology Care is now accepting patient appointments. To schedule an appointment, patients may contact the practice directly at 714.882.5525. For a comprehensive list of dermatologic services and cosmetic procedures, patients can visit the company website at www.exceptionaldermatology.com.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL DERMATOLOGY CARE

Founded in 2018, Exceptional Dermatology Care is a leading provider of dermatological and aesthetic medicine services in Fullerton, CA. The practice's Board-Certified Providers and Physician Assistant are expertly trained on the latest and most advanced medical and cosmetic treatments for the skin. Combining the perfect blend of medical, care and skin rejuvenation, Exceptional Dermatology Care provides a comprehensive suite of dermatologic services, offering general dermatology, advanced treatment options for skin cancer and cosmetic procedures.

Media inquiries for Exceptional Dermatology Care, contact Image Lab PR, Khemarin Sokan at PH310.770.9465, at khemarin@imagelabpr.com

Related Images

exceptional-dermatology-care.png

Exceptional Dermatology Care

Patient Waiting Area

david-j-sire-md.jpg

David J. Sire, MD

Owner & Medical Director

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE Exceptional Dermatology Care

Related Links

http://www.exceptionaldermatology.com

