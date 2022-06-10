Exceptional Difference and Alan Willett Consulting Announce Merger

Union Creates One-of-a-Kind Training and Empowerment Program for Elite Software Engineers and Leaders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Difference, a software executive coaching, and training company, and Alan Willett Consulting, a software engineering consultancy, announced their merger today, creating an industry leader in training for high-level software engineers, leaders, and teams. The combined company will operate under the Exceptional Difference brand.

Julia Mullaney will continue to operate as Exceptional Difference's CEO and focus on the company's global reach. Alan Willett is the Chief Engineer and oversees the development of new programs and client offerings. The headquarters for the combined company will be in Knoxville, TN.

"Alan and I have worked together and mentored each other for decades so this was a very natural evolution of our business interests," said Mullaney. "We have such complementary skills but overlap in just the right spots that we felt we could do much bigger things together."

The two principals bring a depth of knowledge and expertise in the fields of software development, quality, and training. Mullaney spent time at IBM and the Software Engineering Institute, focused on software development processes and quality assurance. Willett honed his leadership and consulting skills at Xerox and the Software Engineering Institute where the two met. During his time running Alan Willett Consulting, he authored four books on the subjects of software development and leadership.

The goal of the newly combined enterprise is simply to change the world of software engineering for the better.

"Julia and I getting together is like a pro sports team deciding to become a champion," said Willett. "We elevate each other's performance and decided we wanted to do something big, something meaningful in the industry. Together we can deliver life-changing impact and help our customers become champions."

Exceptional Difference will offer unique training programs, including its flagship "Exceptional Engineering," along with a number of highly specialized "Deep Dives."

