Exceptional Healthcare Innovators Honored by American Well® for Digital Care Excellence

BOSTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Well®, a leading U.S. telehealth company, today announced the recipients of its annual Client Awards. The awards are given to organizations that have made exceptional contributions to advancing digital care delivery on behalf of their members, employees, communities, providers, and patients. Recipients were honored with awards at American Well's annual Client Forum last week in Boston, in front of an audience of leading health systems, health plans, employers, and consumer technology companies.

"We feel fortunate to partner with such extraordinary individuals and organizations. It takes bold vision, passion, courage and perseverance to change the way healthcare is delivered," said Ido Schoenberg, MD, Chairman and CEO of American Well. "It seems like the pace of innovation and value creation greatly accelerated this year across our ecosystem. Selecting the winners was not an easy task since so many did so much. It is a great honor to recognize the phenomenal winners who are truly outstanding, making history in their respective fields and paving the way for a brighter future for all of us. Together, we deliver better care and improve outcomes in a very significant way. It's hard to imagine a better mission."

This year's awards showcased the following organizations, across five categories:

Clinical Delivery in the Digital Era : For achievement in digital care delivery, demonstrating strong clinical outcomes:

Behavioral Healthcare Providers; and

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Transforming the Patient Experience : For successfully engaging consumers and creating a strong, positive experience:

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey ; and

; and Houston Methodist

Leading Change : For leadership in engaging internal stakeholders in a transformative vision:

Boyd Gaming; and

UAB Medicine

Transformation for Risk-Bearers: For innovation rethinking the role of the risk-bearer in influencing telehealth's role in healthcare delivery:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ; and

; and Meuhedet Health

Disruptive Technology : For advancing care delivery through transformative technology:

BayCare Health System; and

Ochsner Health System

For more information on American Well's telehealth product line, visit: https://www.americanwell.com/solution-overview/

About American Well

American Well is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. American Well believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, American Well powers telehealth solutions for over 160 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, providing access to over 150 million lives. For more information, please visit AmericanWell.com .

American Well, Amwell, Digital First and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Innsena Communications for American Well

Amwell@Innsena.com

SOURCE American Well

