Exceptional Media Coaching Debunks Common Myths about Media Exposure for Small Business

OAKTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning TV producer and host, media coach, and founder of Exceptional Media Coaching, Monica Davis, debunks common media exposure myths to help empower small businesses with a smart publicity strategy for growth and long-lasting results.

For the past 21 years, Davis has helped top CEOs, Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes, industry influencers and everyday entrepreneurs share powerful segments of their life story. In her latest article, Davis outlines the expectations vs. realities for small businesses and media exposure.

Debunking 5 Common Myths About Getting Publicity

"Through all my years of speaking with, consulting, and coaching entrepreneurs on mastering media, I've come across some media misconceptions that continue to prevail," said Davis. "I want to take some time to debunk six of the most common myths when it comes to publicity for small businesses."

Here are the top myths debunked:

Myth #1 "My business needs media coverage from every outlet."

Small businesses should target media outlets that are aligned with their industry. Sending a press release to every journalist in town could be a waste of time and may not bring the results that the business is looking for.

Myth #2 "My business needs national media exposure."

Think local. Local and regional coverage oftentimes produces better results because of the targeted audience and relevancy. Davis says a series of local media interviews and events put her business on a path to success.

Myth #3 "My business should start seeing results after the interview."

Getting the interview should only be the beginning of your media plan. Your interview should be optimized with social media and website posts.

Myth #4 "Long interviews are better for my brand."

Davis says some of the best interviews she's ever done were very short and straightforward. She's found that many small business owner's need to practice their interview skills in order to get their message across within 30 seconds or less.

Myth #5 "The more interviews, the better."

Quality over quantity – Davis recommends small business owners be strategic with the type interviews done rather than the number of interviews they obtain.

"If you have the right audience, the right host, the right reporter, and the right message, then that is going to build momentum," said Davis.

Myth #6 "I need a publicist."

Publicists are expensive. You can spend thousands of dollars on a publicist – a decision that can tank a small business in its early stages of growth. Davis recommends that every small business owner gain an understanding of how to get publicity and do it themselves until they reach the stage where it's more practical to hire a good publicist.

In addition to helping small business owners become their own media master, Davis' future plans are to help corporate CEOs, entrepreneurs, and new business owners develop and tell their brand narrative.

About Exceptional Media Coaching

Atela Productions, Inc., parent company to Exceptional Media Coaching, is an award-winning company which has been in business for 21 years. They offer a plethora of services, including media coaching and training, magazine development coaching, as well as brand narrative development where they help people develop incredible brand narratives to help them grow their business, professional career, as well as share their personal stories.

The company recently won five International Gold Hermes Awards for being among the best of the best who conceive, design and implement innovative ways to brand, market and communicate. This included exceptional narratives of people who are changing the world and their own lives.

