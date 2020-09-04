Exceptional Pets Launches New Online Ordering with Free Curbside Same-Day Pickup

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Pets – https://exceptionalpets.com – is proud to announce the launch of their brand new online ordering service for all of the pet food products and supplies that they carry in-store. This new service has no fees or additional costs to the customers. Orders are ready for pick up the very same day and orders are delivered curbside to the customer's car without ever having to get out of their vehicle. Additionally, Exceptional Pets will price match any competitor's advertised price on all retail products.

Start your online order today at exceptionalpets.com Start your online order today at exceptionalpets.com

"Customer service has always been our top priority and this new online ordering is fast, easy, and convenient. We encourage everyone to try it," said Jason Brown, Vice President of Operation. "With our veterinary care, veterinary hospital, grooming salons, resort boarding, day camp, self-wash stations, equine, pet supplies and more, we truly have everything your pets need all under one roof."

The new online ordering is available at exceptionalpets.com. Exceptional Pets has five (5) Arizona pet centers in Cave Creek, Chandler, Green Valley/Sahuarita, Maricopa, and Mesa.

Exceptional Pets strives to provide the best in Veterinary Care, Veterinary Hospital Care, Grooming, Boarding, Day Camp, Pet Supplies, Pet Food, Self Wash, Equine, Feed, and more for the pets in your life. Our highly trained, passionate associates care about every aspect of your pet's care and will work with you to make sure everything is taken care of, from head to tail.

Media Contact:

Jason Brown

(480) 426-7590

[email protected]

SOURCE Exceptional Pets

Related Links

http://www.exceptionalpets.com

