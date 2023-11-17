Exceptional Professionalism Earns Dr. Jordana Reina Fernandez AdventHealth Award & Recognition

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Health & Wellness celebrates Jordana Reina Fernandez, MD, FACOG, for receiving an Outstanding Achievement in Exemplary Professionalism Award by AdventHealth.

Jordana Reina Fernandez, MD, FACOG

Celebration Health & Wellness is proud to share that Dr. Jordana Reina Fernandez is being recognized as the inaugural recipient of the Exemplary Professionalism Award. This award is a newly created recognition by AdventHealth and is given to physicians who demonstrate exceptional commitment and dedication to creating a work culture of mutual trust and respect in their interactions with colleagues and patients. Dr. Reina Fernandez has clearly exempliﬁed these qualities in her practice of medicine. Dr. Jordana Reina Fernandez is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who serves as a Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology hospitalist. She delivers over 30 babies each month and provides care to women at all stages of their pregnancy, as well as throughout their lives from adolescence to menopause.

Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology, a renowned medical practice located in Celebration, FL, with two additional locations in Davenport and Winter Garden, recently commemorated its silver jubilee, marking 25 years in business, a significant achievement.

"Dr. Reina Fernandez's commitment to professionalism and respect in her interactions with colleagues and patients aligns perfectly with our own values. We are proud to have her as a shining example of the best in healthcare. We are honored to have her as a part of our team of healthcare providers."

David A. Marcantel, MD, FACOG

Owner Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology

