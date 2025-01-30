EXCEPTIONAL SNOW CONDITIONS THROUGHOUT TREMBLANT

BLK WinterFest, Bonjour en glace and legendary apres-ski

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Winter is in full swing at Tremblant, where more than 38 cm of fresh snow have fallen over the past 7 days, much to the delight of snow sports enthusiasts! Guests can take in a variety of activities, join in unique events and stroll through the vibrant pedestrian village at their disposal.

Outstanding snow conditions

Winter is currently at its peak in Tremblant and it shows! With the abundant snowfall of the last few weeks, the ski area is 100% accessible, with a total of 102 trails and 14 lifts shuttling skiers across the mountain's four sides. From top to bottom and from glades to snow parks, the entire mountain has rolled out the white carpet for snow sports lovers who will have the time of their lives making their way down the stunning winter wonderland playground.

BLK WinterFest launches in Tremblant

On February 2, the BLK WinterFest is stopping by Tremblant for a first time. Organized as part of Black History Month festivities, the event celebrates diversity and introduces Black Canadians to the joys of winter sports. It also features a first-time collaboration with Routes to Rootz (formerly Hike MTL). On offer: lessons, DJ sets and games for all ages! After a day on the slopes, participants will gather in the pedestrian village for fun and lively apres-ski festivities hosted at the P'tit Caribou. The best of winter all in one place!

The Bonjour ice sculpture is back for the season

For a second year, a giant Bonjour ice sculpture will be featured in Tremblant. The temporary structure, carved out of ice, will be erected on Place Saint-Bernard. Visitors from near and far are invited to take photos of themselves in front of this traditionally Nordic art form and share them online using the #BonjourQuebec and #tremblant hashtags. A total of four sculptures will be installed by the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec in iconic locations throughout the province to celebrate Quebec's rich winter offering.

A legendary apres-ski destination

Nestled at the foot of the slopes, Tremblant's pedestrian village welcomes guests for lively apres-ski, replete with the warm and friendly for which the destination is known. The village's charming streets feature a wide choice of restaurants, bars and cafés where revellers can warm up with a delicious meal or a comforting drink. Also on offer is the Casino de Mont-Tremblant, the only mountainside casino, located at the foot of the Versant Soleil.

About Tremblant

Tremblant is a top four-season resort destination owing to its guest experience both on-mountain, and in its pedestrian village. The highest summit in the Laurentians offers larger-than-life activities and events, including the 24H Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival that earned it TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award of Excellence, in 2020. The Tremblant FIS Alpine Ski World Cup recently joined its winter event lineup, confirming Tremblant as a Top 5 Ski Resort in Canada, by Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards, in 2021. Tremblant welcomes guests travelling with family, friends or on their own in its 1,900 lodging units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, steps away from 70 restaurants and boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

