Exceptionally Fast and Clean -- New Spyder Wood-Boring Bits Excel in Finish Carpentry and Rough Construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder today announced the newest additions to its STINGER™ line of professional-grade wood-boring tools. The new STINGER™ Power Bits complement the company's popular spade and auger bits with several unique features. They make exceptionally fast, clean cuts with less battery-draining torque.

Spyder's new STINGER Power Bit makes clean holes in hard and soft wood. Spyder's new STINGER Power Bit is available in a four-piece kit.

STINGER™ Power Bits are designed for drilling both soft and hard wood, as well as plywood, laminated wood and particle board. They speed through cuts, making clean holes up to 40 times faster than conventional center-point spade bits. As a precision, clean-cutting tool, they excel in finish carpentry as well as rough construction applications. Burr-free entry holes and exit holes with no blowout look great on woodworking projects, and they make pulling wire and inserting plumbing tube/pipe through studs a cinch.

The new bits are optimized for use on both high- and low-torque drill motors and impacting tools. They require up to 50 percent less torque than standard threaded auger and spade bits, slowing battery drain on cordless tools. The reduction in power to drill means STINGER™ Power Bits can make up to 25 times as many holes on a single battery charge.

"The Spyder STINGER™ Power Bits are an entirely new type of bit for wood drilling. They make clean holes like Forstner bits and bore deep and straight like auger bits, while providing an exceptional value like spade bits," said Ryan Campbell, Executive Vice President of Spyder. "Our wood-boring tools are highly regarded among woodworkers and construction professionals, and the STINGER™ Power Bit provides yet another option to meet the demands of their materials and budget."

The STINGER™ Power Bits join Spyder's STINGER™ Spade Bits and STINGER™ Auger Bits, providing plenty of options for professional users in terms of features and price. Here's how they compare in several key categories:

New STINGER™ Power Bits

Application: Wood without nails

Wood without nails Shank: 1/4-inch impact-rated speed hex

1/4-inch impact-rated speed hex Finish: Very clean entry and exit holes

Very clean entry and exit holes Point: Non-threaded center-point tip with chip relief

Non-threaded center-point tip with chip relief Speed: 40x faster than conventional bits

40x faster than conventional bits Life: 25x more holes than conventional bits

25x more holes than conventional bits Value: $19.98 for 4-piece kit (1/2, 5/8, 3/4 and 1")

STINGER™ Spade Bits

Application: Wood without nails

Wood without nails Shank: 1/4-inch impact rated speed hex

1/4-inch impact rated speed hex Finish: Rougher entry and exit holes

Rougher entry and exit holes Point: Threaded, self-feeding tip with chip relief

Threaded, self-feeding tip with chip relief Speed: 20x faster than conventional bits

20x faster than conventional bits Life: 10x more holes than conventional bits

10x more holes than conventional bits Value: $14.98 for 6-piece kit (3/8, 1/2, 5/8, 3/4, 7/8 and 1")

STINGER™ Auger Bits

Application: Wood and wood with nails

Wood and wood with nails Shank: 3/8-inch and 7/16-inch impact rated speed hex

3/8-inch and 7/16-inch impact rated speed hex Finish: Rougher entry and exit holes

Rougher entry and exit holes Point: Threaded, self-feeding tip with chip relief

Threaded, self-feeding tip with chip relief Speed: 20X faster than conventional bits

20X faster than conventional bits Life: 10x more holes than conventional bits

10x more holes than conventional bits Value: $29.98 for 3-piece kit (1/2, 3/4 and 1")

Four-piece STINGER™ Power Bit kits are now available nationwide at Lowe's stores and online at Lowes.com. Individual pieces and additional kits will be available soon.

About Spyder Products

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jigsaw blades, hole saws and more, Spyder Products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com.

Download photos, videos and more at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3zb8q7y7ktd3e1z/AACuiQZV-0STMGEjFDCLmD-Ha?dl=0

