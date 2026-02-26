Excess Share Insurance (ESI) Launches Campio™ Powered by Acrisure®

Campio™ debuts with a new fidelity bond offering and additional insurance solutions for credit unions

DUBLIN, Ohio and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Excess Share Insurance Corporation (ESI) an Ohio-based company, and Acrisure, a global fintech leader, today announced the launch of Campio, a new insurance agency for credit unions and their members. Campio will make its debut during the Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) in Washington DC, starting on March 1.

Created to expand access to tailored solutions for credit unions and their members, Campio enters the market at a time of evolving operational demands and rising member expectations. GAC provides a timely platform to introduce this new insurance agency to credit unions nationwide, an industry serving 144 million members.

Campio is powered by Acrisure®, one of the world's leading fintech providers, delivering national reach, access to a broad carrier network, and personalized agent support.

"Credit unions operate in an increasingly complex risk environment, and they need advisors who truly understand their industry and the polices and regulations they adhere to," said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Acrisure. "By powering Campio, we're combining Acrisure's scale, carrier access, and technology with credit union expertise to deliver solutions that are practical, competitive, and purpose-built for this industry."

The new agency offers a comprehensive bond package designed specifically for credit unions. Fidelity bonds, a regulatory requirement for credit unions, protect institutions against losses caused by fraud, employee dishonesty, cyber incidents, and other operational risks.

As options in the fidelity bond market narrow and costs rise, Campio provides a competitive alternative with dependable protection, simplified implementation, and a partner that understands the regulatory and operational realities faced by credit unions. The program is supported by access to leading insurance carriers and firsthand guidance from licensed agents, helping credit unions secure coverage that meets requirements while managing cost and complexity.

Campio will be led by Jennifer Middendorf, who has extensive experience across insurance, banking, and wealth management. She leads the agency with a focus on practical, easy-to-launch programs that work in real-world credit union environments.

"Technology has reshaped the risk profile of today's credit unions," said Middendorf. "I look forward to partnering with credit unions to align protection with that reality in support of regulatory expectations and board oversight."

For more information about Campio and its solutions for credit unions and their members, visit ChooseCampio.com.

About Campio™



Campio is an innovative solutions provider with expertise in both insurance and credit unions. We believe credit unions deserve better choices, which is why we offer a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions—powered by Acrisure®— designed specifically for the unique needs of credit unions and their members. From protecting credit unions with a fidelity bond to delivering impactful member insurance solutions, everything we do is focused on helping credit unions thrive. Campio is the trade name for ESI Insurance Solutions, LLC., a license insurance agency.

About Excess Share Insurance Corporation (ESI)



ESI is an Ohio-based property and casualty insurance company operating since 1993, authorized to insure consumer share accounts in both federally and privately insured credit unions. ESI allows qualifying credit unions to customize the protection provided to members with deposit account balances in excess of $250,000.

About Acrisure®

A global fintech leader, Acrisure empowers millions of ambitious businesses and individuals with the right solutions to grow boldly forward. Bringing cutting-edge technology and top-tier human support together, it connects clients with customized solutions across a range of insurance, reinsurance, payroll, benefits, cybersecurity, real estate services – and beyond. In the last eleven years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to almost $5 billion and employs over 19,000 colleagues in 24 countries. And this is just the beginning. To learn more, visit Acrisure.com.

SOURCE Campio