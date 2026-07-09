EXCESS SHARE INSURANCE EXPANDS TO SERVE VIRGINIA CREDIT UNIONS

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Excess Share Insurance Corporation (ESI), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Share Insurance (ASI), is pleased to announce the expansion of operations in the state of Virginia (VA), where qualifying credit unions will be able to offer surplus line coverage as much as $10,000,000 in additional deposit insurance per account above federal insurance limits.

The latest expansion will allow ESI to offer customized, flexible coverage for unique strategic initiatives in Virginia credit unions that support innovation and economic activity. One hundred (100) percent of deposits are retained within the credit union and can be utilized by the credit union for member lending purposes.

ESI has a growing national footprint across thirty-eight (38) states, serving more than three hundred fifty (350) credit unions and advancing its mission to offer innovative deposit insurance solutions that protect and empower credit unions. As financial service delivery continues to evolve, diversified deposit solutions promote growth and risk management while allowing credit union leaders to remain focused on serving the specific needs of their members and local communities.

"We are excited to establish a presence in Virginia and deepen our commitment to the credit union movement. This expansion reflects our confidence in the strength of the state's credit unions and belief that they deserve choice and access to innovative solutions. We look forward to building lasting relationships and helping Virginia credit unions thrive for years to come," says Theresa Mason, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Share Insurance and Excess Share Insurance.

"When credit unions have access to meaningful choices, they are better equipped to serve their members and communities. We support the ability for credit unions to utilize Excess Share Insurance solutions that help Virginia credit unions strengthen their financial resilience, enhance member value, and continue advancing their mission," says Samantha Beeler, President, The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates.

About Excess Share Insurance Corporation (ESI)

ESI is an Ohio-based insurance company that has operated since 1993 and is authorized to insure consumer share accounts in both federally and privately insured credit unions. ESI allows qualifying credit unions to customize the protection provided to members with deposit account balances in excess of $250,000. For more information, call us at 1.800.521.6342 or visit ExcessShare.com.

About American Share Insurance (ASI)

ASI is a member-owned share guaranty corporation licensed by the Ohio Department of Insurance and dual-regulated by the Ohio Departments of Insurance and Commerce. The corporation provides up to $250,000 of share insurance on each account of an individual member of an insured credit union. For more information, visit AmericanShare.com.

SOURCE Excess Share Insurance