EXCESS TELECOM AND CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY FULLERTON PARTNER TO NARROW THE DIGITAL DIVIDE ON CAMPUS

College Students to Benefit from Affordable Connectivity Program

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Excess Telecom ("Excess") announced its partnership with the California State University, Fullerton("CSUF") to bring affordable internet connectivity to students attending the university.

Access to digital learning outside of a traditional classroom is a necessity in today's college education climate. Through an introduction by Genesis Bank, Excess Telecom and California State University, Fullerton is narrowing the digital divide, one student at a time. Excess and CSUF have already held numerous Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) enrollment events on campus. The next event is on May 18th 10-6 at the Pollak Library. As the spring semester ends, students can enroll and receive a connected tablet with a small co-pay of $11 before returning their borrowed devices to the university. Students currently receiving a Pell grant, students or community members who are income-eligible, or who receive government assistance from CalFresh, MediCal, MediCare, SNAP, among several other programs, can qualify for the ACP.

Arthur Felix, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Excess Telecom stated, "There is a growing concern among college education institutions regarding the availability of internet connectivity for students. By partnering with Cal State Fullerton to provide resources that allow their students to connect both on and off-campus, we are narrowing the digital divide and creating a climate where our leaders of tomorrow can thrive."

Rommel Hidalgo, Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Cal State Fullerton followed, "We are committed to bridging the digital divide and fostering full inclusion by providing devices and access to a comprehensive technology ecosystem for all students at CSUF. Through our partnership with Excess Telecom, we've already connected several hundred students on our campus and hoping to connect more this semester."

Stephen H. Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Bank, stated, "We are excited for the significant progress we've made with Excess Telecom towards bridging the information and technology gap that prominently exists in the underserved and disadvantaged LMI communities across Southern California. As the exclusive banking distribution partner of Excess Telecom, our recent collaboration with CSUF is a testament of our ongoing commitment to serving our communities. Through the collective efforts of the Genesis Bank Institute for Entrepreneurship, our business incubator and advisory division, and the Genesis For Good Foundation, our 501(c)(3) public charity that supports financial literacy, mentorships, economic and workforce development, internships, and technical assistance, we look forward to building upon our partnership with Excess and expanding our reach into the LMI, disadvantaged, and minority communities across Southern California."

Qualified students at the California State University, Fullerton will have the opportunity to apply for service in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) with Excess Telecom on-site during various enrollment opportunities. They can also enroll online anytime, using a special link exclusive to the university. When approved for service, an affordable device will be provided to the students for a very small co-pay and broadband Internet will be made available. More details on the ACP and Excess Telecom can be found at www.excesstelecom.com.

About Excess Telecom

Excess Telecom is a service provider for the government-funded Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP is a government benefit program operated by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) that provides discounts on monthly broadband Internet access service and certain connected devices. The ACP provides discounts of up to $30 per eligible household on monthly broadband Internet access service (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands) and up to $100 on certain connected devices (with a required co-payment of between $10 and $50). ACP service and device discounts cannot be transferred to another household or individual. Eligible households are limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount. Rates and device discounts available for qualified customers only. Visit www.excesstelecom.com for full eligibility requirements, service agreement, coverage map, and program details.

About California State University Fullerton

The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers 110 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our It Takes a Titan campaign, a five-year $250 million comprehensive fundraising initiative, prioritizes investments in academic innovation, student empowerment, campus transformation and community enrichment. Visit fullerton.edu.

About Genesis Bank

Genesis Bank is a California state chartered commercial bank, organized by a group of highly experienced, successful bankers, investors, and business professionals. The Bank focuses on serving the financial needs of small to mid-sized businesses, owners, and investors in income-producing multifamily and commercial real estate located in the Bank's Target Markets of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. Additionally, Genesis Bank is designated by the FDIC as a Minority Depository Institution ("MDI"), and is only the second diverse, multi-racial MDI in the U.S. The Bank's products, services, and solutions primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration, income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management, escrow, and Section 1031 exchange services and solutions. Genesis Bank, headquartered in Newport Beach, California is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

