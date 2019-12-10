Exchange Data International (EDI), Worldwide Corporate Actions, and Securities Reference Data Services Now Available in AWS Data Exchange

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Data International (EDI) a provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data, announced today that its Worldwide Corporate Actions (WCA) data and Security Reference Data (SRF) services are now available for purchase in AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. This allows potential retail customers access to EDI's high quality reference data and corporate actions data via the cloud to help identify events that may impact their investment strategy for global equities.

"We are pleased to be part of the launch of AWS Data Exchange," said Jonathan Bloch, Chief Executive Officer, EDI. "We are taking a 360-degree approach that reflects our true commitment to identify higher standards to serve customers and transform global markets. Now with the inclusion of EDI's core products like corporate actions, reference data and end of day prices for global equities ion AWS Data Exchange, customers will be able to purchase EDI products without leaving the cloud."

AWS Data Exchange helps customers to quickly obtain high quality, affordable financial data such as EDI reference data services through a consolidated purchasing platform and integration with their existing AWS accounts. Customers can simply pre-pay for EDI packages based on monthly usage per user or with a 12-month contract at a discounted fee. These purchases then appear on their regular AWS bill as part of their normal AWS billing cycle.

As of today, AWS Data Exchange customers can access EDI data directly, view our datasets available here.

About Exchange Data International

Exchange Data International (EDI) helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate timely and affordable data reference services. EDI's extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the Internet. The firm covers all major markets worldwide with special emphasis on the US markets. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, EDI has staff in Canada, India, Morocco, South Africa and the United States.

