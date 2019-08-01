Exchange Traded Concepts Continues To Build Out Portfolio Management Business With The HTEC ETF Launch

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, ("ETC"), a provider of white-label exchange traded fund (ETF) solutions, announced today that it is providing portfolio management services for the newest ETF launched by ROBO Global®, the ROBO Global® Healthcare Technology ETF (HTEC), which launched on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

One year ago, ETC launched its portfolio management services, which not only include providing portfolio management to funds that ETC acts as investment adviser for clients using its white-label platform service, but also sub-advisory services to other ETF issuers and investment advisers. The latest launch brings the total number of funds that are managed by the ETC portfolio management team to ten. Starting with a technology-driven approach, ETC has built a team with extensive experience in basket construction, and managing both passive and active global portfolios across an array of asset classes. "First and foremost, we place engineering as a core element of the portfolio management process. The entire PM team has invested a significant amount of time and resources building systems for position management, trade modeling and analysis, workflow automation, as well as customized performance and post-trade reporting for clients," said Andrew Serowik, Portfolio Manager at Exchange Traded Concepts.

The portfolio management team is headed by former Goldman Sachs trading veteran Andrew Serowik, who worked with ETC Partners Jay Baker and Rich Hogan at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg and Goldman Sachs. Andrew played a crucial role, as both a trader and a technologist, in transforming the floor-based ETF specialist business into an automated, electronic market making business.

Partnered with Andrew in the trading group is ETF industry veteran Travis Trampe. His experience as a portfolio manager for several top tier ETF sponsors, including Invesco PowerShares, provides ETC with a capital markets insider that helps ETC clients gain additional efficiencies. Travis has extensive knowledge in portfolio management, trading, research, and analysis within US and Global Equity markets for exchange-traded products, including UCITS.

"We are thrilled to be working with the ROBO Global team to bring this timely and innovative fund to market," said J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts. "Great colleagues and great ideas are the true drivers of ETF success," continued Stevens. "We're very pleased to add ROBO Global to our growing list of partners who are using our portfolio management solution."

About Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is the Issuer for the Fund. ETC is a private-label ETF adviser who helps firms launch all types of exchange-traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box™ Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market. By developing strategic partnerships with veteran ETF service providers, ETC assists investment managers, independent advisors, foreign asset managers, research and index providers and others in navigating the exchange-traded fund launch and ongoing management process with the time-sensitivity and professional guidance essential for maintaining regulatory compliance. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website at www.exchangetradedconcepts.com.

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC

Related Links

http://www.exchangetradedconcepts.com

