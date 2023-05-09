Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC Announces Revised Net Asset Value for High Yield ETF

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") investment adviser of the High Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: HYLD)(the "Fund") announced today that the reported net asset value per share ("NAV") of the Fund was overstated on April 27, 2023 by $0.31115 on the reported NAV of $26.48 due to an administrative error. The NAV was subsequently recalculated and revised to $26.17 per share. There were no subscriptions or redemptions during the one-day period and no further changes are expected.

