Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser has recommended, and the Board of Trustees of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust has approved, the termination and liquidation of the Fund pursuant to the terms of a Plan of Liquidation. Accordingly, the Fund is expected to cease operations and liquidate on or about May 24, 2024 (the "Liquidation Date").

The Fund will be closed to orders for new creation units on May 21, 2024, and the last day of trading of the Fund's shares on the NYSE Arca, Inc. will be on or about May 22, 2024. From May 21, 2024 through the last day of trading, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for Fund shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. From the last day of trading through the Liquidation Date, shareholders will not be able to purchase or sell shares in the secondary market.

In anticipation of the liquidation, the Fund will be managed in a manner intended to facilitate its orderly liquidation, such as by raising cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, in preparation for the liquidation, all or a portion of the Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with its stated investment strategy, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of liquidating the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting cli-etfs.com. Investors should read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. International investments may also involve risk from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles, and from economic or political instability. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments and investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. There is no guarantee the fund will achieve its stated objective.

There is no assurance that stocks selected according to the natural language processing algorithm will outperform stocks of other companies. There is no guarantee that the Methodology will generate or produce the intended results.

The technology relating to digital assets is new and developing. Currently, there are few public companies for which digital asset technology represents an attributable and significant revenue stream. Digital asset technology may never develop optimized transactional processes that lead to increased realized economic returns to any company in which the Fund invests. In addition, an investment in companies actively engaged in digital asset technology may be subject to the risks: that digital asset technology is new and many of its uses may be untested; that the cryptographic keys necessary to transact on a digital asset ledger may be subject to theft, loss, or destruction; that competing platforms and technologies may be developed such that consumers or investors use an alternative to digital assets; that companies that use digital asset technology may be subject to cybersecurity risk; that companies may not be able to develop digital asset technology applications or may not be able to capitalize on those technologies; that digital asset companies may be subject to the risks posed by conflicting intellectual property claims; that there may be a lack of liquid markets and possible manipulation of digital assets; that there may be risks posed by the lack of regulation in this space; and that digital asset systems built using third party products may be subject to technical defects or vulnerabilities beyond a company's control.

Companies' involvement in green energy transport and technology is a relatively new development and there can be no assurance that such companies' goods and services will be widely adopted by the general public. Such companies may be sensitive to risks associated with emerging technology companies, which include, but are not limited to, small or limited markets for securities of such companies, changes in business cycles, world economic growth, technological progress, rapid obsolescence, and government regulation. Rapid change to technologies that affect a company's products could have a material adverse effect on such company's operating results. These companies may rely on a combination of patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secret laws to establish and protect their proprietary rights in their products and technologies. There can be no assurance that the steps taken by these companies to protect their proprietary rights will be adequate to prevent the misappropriation of their technology or that competitors will not independently develop technologies that are substantially equivalent or superior to such companies' technology.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Beginning 12/15/2020, market price returns are calculated using closing price or the NBBO midpoint at 4:00 PM ET. Prior to that date, the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 PM ET was used. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment adviser. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA, 19456), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

