Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, in consultation with Toroso Investments, LLC, the Fund's sponsor, has recommended, and the Board of Trustees of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust has approved, the termination and liquidation of the Fund pursuant to the terms of a Plan of Liquidation. Accordingly, the Fund is expected to cease operations and liquidate on or about June 20, 2019 (the "Liquidation Date").

The Fund will be closed to orders for new creation units on June 12, 2019, and the last day of trading the Fund's shares on the NYSE Arca Exchange, Inc. will be June 18, 2019. From June 12, 2019 through June 18, 2019, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for Fund shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. For the liquidation distribution, the ex-dividend date will be June 17, 2019, the record date will be June 18, 2019, and the pay date will be June 20, 2019.

In anticipation of the liquidation of the Fund, the Fund will be managed in a manner intended to facilitate its orderly liquidation, such as by raising cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, starting on June 12, 2019, all or a portion of the Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with the Fund's stated investment strategies, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

If you would like additional information, please call 1-844-380-8383 or visit www.tetfetf.com.

Shareholders who purchase shares of the Fund on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible to receive dividends from the liquidation distribution. Fund shareholders of record as of the record date are eligible to receive dividends from the liquidation distribution. The Fund will liquidate and pay dividends to shareholders of record on the pay date.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-380-8383, or by visiting www.tetfetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risks including loss of principal. There can be no assurance the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") serves as the investment advisor, and Penserra Capital Management, LLC ("Penserra") serves as sub-advisor to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by SEI Distribution, Inc. ("SIDCO"), which is not affiliated with ETC or any of its affiliates. ETC, Penserra, and SIDCO are not affiliated with Toroso Investments, LLC.

