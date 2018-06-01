Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the REX Gold Hedged S&P 500 ETF

The Fund will be closed to orders for new creation units as of June 4, 2018, and the last day of trading of the Fund's shares on the NYSE Arca will be June 19, 2018. From June 20, 2018 through June 22, 2018, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for Fund shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. The Fund will liquidate on or around June 22, 2018 (the "Liquidation Date"). For the ordinary income distribution, the ex-date will be June 18, 2018, the record date will be June 19, 2018 and the pay date will be June 20, 2018.

On or about June 5, 2018, the Fund will be liquidating its portfolio assets. This will cause the Fund to increase its cash holdings and deviate from the investment objective and strategies stated in the Fund's prospectus.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

For additional information, please call 1-844-REX-1414 or visit www.rexetf.com.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's summary and full prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-REX-1414. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Vident Financial serves as sub-advisor to the fund. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (One Freedom Valley Dr., Oaks, PA 19456), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exchange-traded-concepts-to-close-and-liquidate-the-rex-gold-hedged-sp-500-etf-300658532.html

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC

