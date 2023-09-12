ExchangeRight Achieves 133.18% to 142.47% Total Returns Including Return of Capital with 33rd Full-Cycle Offering

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has successfully brought its 33rd offering full cycle on behalf of investors. Net-Leased Portfolio 22 DST, a diversified portfolio of 15 properties net-leased to historically recession-resilient tenants, was acquired by ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT after a five-year hold period. ExchangeRight provided investors multiple exit options at their sole discretion upon closing, with total net annual returns to investors ranging from 6.37% to 8.29%.

PASADENA, Calif. - Historically recession-resilient tenants occupying properties in ExchangeRight’s Full-Cycle Net-Leased Portfolio 22 DST (Tuesday, September 12, 2023).
In connection with closing, ExchangeRight provided Net-Leased Portfolio 22 DST investors options to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange into the REIT, perform another 1031 exchange, receive cash, or a combination of these options. The total return on sale including cash flow to investors ranged from 133.18% to 142.47% of initial capital investment. ExchangeRight's full-cycle net lease offerings have produced an average annual return on investment of 7.42% to 8.87% for 1031 and cash investors and 8.50% to 10.01% for 721 exchange investors.

This offering consisted of 15 properties diversified across 231,654 square feet, 10 states, and 9 historically recession-resilient tenants, featuring BioLife, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Old National Bank, Fresenius Medical Care, Pick 'n Save, Tractor Supply, and Walgreens. Rental income from the portfolio's tenants fully supported consistent and increasing distributions to Net-Leased Portfolio 22 investors throughout the pandemic and recent economic volatility.

"This is ExchangeRight's thirty-third full-cycle offering and the twenty-first net-leased portfolio that we have brought full cycle as part of our aggregation strategy, extending our track record of meeting or exceeding return projections for all completed ExchangeRight offerings since inception," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner of ExchangeRight. "We are pleased to have been able to protect investors' capital, to have provided them with stable and secure income, and to deliver strong total returns consistent with our original projections in the face of challenging economic conditions throughout the hold period."

For information about ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT, visit the Class A website for broker-dealers, registered representatives, and their investors, or the Class I website for RIAs, advisors, family offices, institutions, and their investors. Past performance of the REIT and ExchangeRight does not guarantee future performance.

