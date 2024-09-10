ExchangeRight Adds Nick Johnson as Senior Vice President of the Mid-Pacific Region

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has expanded its Strategic Relations team with the addition of Nick Johnson as senior vice president of the Mid-Pacific region. In his role, Johnson will serve representatives, advisors, and investors in Northern and Central California and Nevada, while Danny Carmona will continue to focus on Southern California and Nevada as well as Hawaii.
"We're delighted to add Nick to the team and believe he will be an incredible asset to investors with representatives and advisors in the Mid-Pacific," said Warren Thomas, one of the managing partners of ExchangeRight. "His extensive background with alternative investments, including a deep knowledge of DSTs and REITs, will help us effectively serve more advisors, representatives, and their investors with access to our historically recession-resilient portfolios of net-leased necessity-based real estate."
Johnson brings more than 15 years of experience focused on capital markets, alternative investments, and sales management. He holds Series 7, 22, 24, 62, 64, and 65 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
"I am thrilled to be joining a team with such a phenomenal track record, with all offerings having met or exceeded distribution projections since its inception," said Johnson. "I look forward to supporting representatives and advisors in California and Nevada as they work to protect their clients with diversified real estate portfolios that are structured to provide secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits."
About ExchangeRight
ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6.1 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 25 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of August 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight's offerings have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. On behalf of more than 8,500 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.
Media Contact Lindsey Thompson Senior Media Relations Officer [email protected] (626) 773-3448
SOURCE ExchangeRight
