ExchangeRight Adds SVP Michael Leydig to Strategic Relations Team

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that to meet the growing demand from representatives and advisors across the country to utilize ExchangeRight's historically resilient offerings to serve their clients, the company has expanded its Strategic Relations team with the appointment of Michael Leydig as senior vice president of the Pacific Northwest region. Leydig will serve advisors, representatives, and their investors in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.

Geoff Flahardy, ExchangeRight's president of strategic relations, explained that Leydig was selected from a pool of talented candidates seeking to be a part of ExchangeRight's winning team.

"From an abundance of highly qualified candidates, Mike stood out," said Flahardy. "His exceptional alignment with our culture, deep knowledge of the industry, and network of relationships make us confident his contributions will help ExchangeRight extend and enhance its services for advisors and representatives across the country."

Leydig joins ExchangeRight with more than 20 years of experience in the alternative investment industry, focusing on public and private real estate investments. He holds Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"ExchangeRight's reputation and ability to provide stable income at rates that meet or exceed projections is unrivaled," said Leydig. "ExchangeRight is the only Sponsor I know of that has a perfect performance track record, and that has consistently given investors the option to cash out, or complete a 1031 exchange, a 721 exchange, or any combination of those options at their discretion upon exit. It's an honor to join an organization that genuinely cares about investors and has been consistent in upholding its commitment to protect them."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.8 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

