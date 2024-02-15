ExchangeRight Adds SVP Michael Leydig to Strategic Relations Team

News provided by

ExchangeRight

15 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that to meet the growing demand from representatives and advisors across the country to utilize ExchangeRight's historically resilient offerings to serve their clients, the company has expanded its Strategic Relations team with the appointment of Michael Leydig as senior vice president of the Pacific Northwest region. Leydig will serve advisors, representatives, and their investors in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.

Continue Reading
PASADENA, Calif. - Michael Leydig, ExchangeRight's newly appointed senior vice president of the Pacific Northwest region (Thursday, February 15, 2024).
PASADENA, Calif. - Michael Leydig, ExchangeRight's newly appointed senior vice president of the Pacific Northwest region (Thursday, February 15, 2024).

Geoff Flahardy, ExchangeRight's president of strategic relations, explained that Leydig was selected from a pool of talented candidates seeking to be a part of ExchangeRight's winning team.

"From an abundance of highly qualified candidates, Mike stood out," said Flahardy. "His exceptional alignment with our culture, deep knowledge of the industry, and network of relationships make us confident his contributions will help ExchangeRight extend and enhance its services for advisors and representatives across the country."

Leydig joins ExchangeRight with more than 20 years of experience in the alternative investment industry, focusing on public and private real estate investments. He holds Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"ExchangeRight's reputation and ability to provide stable income at rates that meet or exceed projections is unrivaled," said Leydig. "ExchangeRight is the only Sponsor I know of that has a perfect performance track record, and that has consistently given investors the option to cash out, or complete a 1031 exchange, a 721 exchange, or any combination of those options at their discretion upon exit. It's an honor to join an organization that genuinely cares about investors and has been consistent in upholding its commitment to protect them."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.8 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact
Lindsey Thompson
Senior Media Relations Officer
[email protected]
(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight

Also from this source

ExchangeRight Ends 2023 as Third Largest Sponsor in the DST Market

ExchangeRight Ends 2023 as Third Largest Sponsor in the DST Market

ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that thanks to trust placed...
ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $125.8 Million Diversified Portfolio

ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $125.8 Million Diversified Portfolio

ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has fully...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.