ExchangeRight Ends 2023 as Third Largest Sponsor in the DST Market

News provided by

ExchangeRight

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that thanks to trust placed in the company by broker-dealers, RIAs, and their clients across the nation, ExchangeRight ended 2023 as the third largest sponsor in the securitized 1031 exchange marketplace according to a market equity update from Mountain Dell Consulting as of December 31, 2023.

PASADENA, Calif. - ExchangeRight has announced that thanks to trust placed in the company by broker-dealers, RIAs, and their clients across the nation, ExchangeRight ended 2023 as the third largest sponsor in the securitized 1031 exchange marketplace according to a market equity update from Mountain Dell Consulting as of December 31, 2023.
PASADENA, Calif. - ExchangeRight has announced that thanks to trust placed in the company by broker-dealers, RIAs, and their clients across the nation, ExchangeRight ended 2023 as the third largest sponsor in the securitized 1031 exchange marketplace according to a market equity update from Mountain Dell Consulting as of December 31, 2023.

Advisors, representatives, and their clients entrusted over $360 million of equity in ExchangeRight DST offerings in 2023, resulting in ExchangeRight growing its market share by more than 20% year over year. This continued demand testifies to the need for historically recession-resilient strategies that are designed to protect investor capital and provide stable income by focusing on net-leased assets with primarily investment-grade tenants successfully operating in necessity-based industries.

Why Are ExchangeRight's DST Offerings in Demand?

  • ExchangeRight's unparalleled track record of providing monthly investor distributions meeting or exceeding projections has reached 138 consecutive months since ExchangeRight's inception, as of December 31, 2023.
  • ExchangeRight aims to provide cash flows that are among the highest in the industry, with distributions that are fully covered by operations.
  • The company has maintained 100% rent collection for all of its diversified net-leased DST portfolios, which have primarily investment-grade tenants successfully operating in recession-resilient industries.
  • ExchangeRight's DST platform supported more than $159 million in annual DST distributions to investors in 2023, with more than 7,900 investors served across all ExchangeRight platforms.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, expressed that this accomplishment reflects the dedication of the ExchangeRight team to be faithful stewards of investors' wealth.

"We created ExchangeRight to protect investors' capital, provide them with stable income, and offer them flexible strategic exit options," Thomas said. "We're proud of what we've been able to accomplish with the help of our industry partners since launching our first portfolio in 2012, and we are deeply grateful for how our team continues to lean into challenges and identify opportunities that will enable us to succeed on behalf of the investors and industry partners we serve. We're especially grateful to the investors, representatives, and advisors who continue to trust us to faithfully steward their wealth."

About ExchangeRight
ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.7 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact
Lindsey Thompson
Senior Media Relations Officer
[email protected]
(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight

Also from this source

ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $125.8 Million Diversified Portfolio

ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $125.8 Million Diversified Portfolio

ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has fully...
ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT Now Tracked by Blue Vault

ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT Now Tracked by Blue Vault

ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced the company's Essential...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.