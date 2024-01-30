ExchangeRight Ends 2023 as Third Largest Sponsor in the DST Market

In 2023, ExchangeRight grew its market share by more than 20% year over year. Post this

Advisors, representatives, and their clients entrusted over $360 million of equity in ExchangeRight DST offerings in 2023, resulting in ExchangeRight growing its market share by more than 20% year over year. This continued demand testifies to the need for historically recession-resilient strategies that are designed to protect investor capital and provide stable income by focusing on net-leased assets with primarily investment-grade tenants successfully operating in necessity-based industries.

Why Are ExchangeRight's DST Offerings in Demand?

ExchangeRight's unparalleled track record of providing monthly investor distributions meeting or exceeding projections has reached 138 consecutive months since ExchangeRight's inception, as of December 31, 2023 .

. ExchangeRight aims to provide cash flows that are among the highest in the industry, with distributions that are fully covered by operations.

The company has maintained 100% rent collection for all of its diversified net-leased DST portfolios, which have primarily investment-grade tenants successfully operating in recession-resilient industries.

ExchangeRight's DST platform supported more than $159 million in annual DST distributions to investors in 2023, with more than 7,900 investors served across all ExchangeRight platforms.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, expressed that this accomplishment reflects the dedication of the ExchangeRight team to be faithful stewards of investors' wealth.

"We created ExchangeRight to protect investors' capital, provide them with stable income, and offer them flexible strategic exit options," Thomas said. "We're proud of what we've been able to accomplish with the help of our industry partners since launching our first portfolio in 2012, and we are deeply grateful for how our team continues to lean into challenges and identify opportunities that will enable us to succeed on behalf of the investors and industry partners we serve. We're especially grateful to the investors, representatives, and advisors who continue to trust us to faithfully steward their wealth."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.7 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

