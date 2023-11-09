ExchangeRight Expands Strategic Relations Team with Kara Howard, Director of National Accounts

News provided by

ExchangeRight

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has expanded its Strategic Relations team with the addition of Kara Howard as director of national accounts. Howard will lead ExchangeRight's efforts to strengthen and increase strategic partnerships with broker-dealers, RIAs, custodial platforms, and institutional accounts.

Continue Reading
PASADENA, Calif. - Introducing Kara Howard, ExchangeRight’s new director of national accounts for the company's Strategic Relations department (Thursday, November 9, 2023).
PASADENA, Calif. - Introducing Kara Howard, ExchangeRight’s new director of national accounts for the company's Strategic Relations department (Thursday, November 9, 2023).

Geoff Flahardy, ExchangeRight's president of strategic relations, shared his enthusiasm about Howard's ability to help ExchangeRight expand and deepen its relationships with industry partners to capitalize on the company's momentum in this challenging market.

"Kara's tenacity, expertise in business development, and history of successful strategic relations and national accounts roles make her an exceptional asset to our team," said Flahardy. "We are keen for Kara to help us serve more advisors and representatives, and their investors who need stability with ExchangeRight's conservative investment strategies and historically recession-resilient offerings."

Howard joins ExchangeRight with more than 15 years of experience in the Alternative Investment industry, focusing on national accounts and business development. She holds Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"I am proud to be a part of a team with the esteemed reputation of ExchangeRight," said Howard. "ExchangeRight's unmatched performance track record, combined with their dedication to empower investors to be secure, free, and generous, sets them apart from other Sponsors. I look forward to spearheading new partnership initiatives for ExchangeRight while upholding my commitment to the advancement and integrity of the Alternative Investment industry."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.7 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact
Lindsey Thompson
Senior Media Relations Officer
[email protected]
(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight

Also from this source

ExchangeRight Investors Fully Subscribe All-Cash Essential Grocery DST

ExchangeRight Investors Fully Subscribe All-Cash Essential Grocery DST

ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced investors have fully...
ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $90.5 Million DST Created for Recession-Resilience

ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $90.5 Million DST Created for Recession-Resilience

ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced the company has fully...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.