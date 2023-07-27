ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes $98 Million Net-Leased Portfolio Designed for Recession Resilience

News provided by

ExchangeRight

27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that it has fully subscribed its Net-Leased Portfolio 59 DST, a $98,345,000 offering totaling 261,644 square feet and net-leased to grocery, pharmacy, medical, and other necessity-based national tenants operating essential businesses. The portfolio has been structured to provide investors with monthly distributions starting at an annualized rate of 4.80%.

Continue Reading
PASADENA, Calif. - Tenants of ExchangeRight's fully subscribed Net-Leased Portfolio 59 DST, a $98,345,000 offering totaling 261,644 square feet and net-leased to grocery, pharmacy, medical, and other necessity-based national tenants operating essential businesses (Thursday, July 27, 2023).
PASADENA, Calif. - Tenants of ExchangeRight's fully subscribed Net-Leased Portfolio 59 DST, a $98,345,000 offering totaling 261,644 square feet and net-leased to grocery, pharmacy, medical, and other necessity-based national tenants operating essential businesses (Thursday, July 27, 2023).

The offering contains 15 properties in 15 markets diversified across 11 states and seven historically recession-resilient tenants, including: Mariano's, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Tractor Supply, and Fresenius Medical Care. Net-Leased Portfolio 59 ("NLP 59") was launched with a weighted-average lease term of 11.4 years and a 36.61% loan-to-value utilizing 5-year non-recourse interest-only financing.

Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, explained that NLP 59 is designed to focus on tenants and industries that have been historically resistant to economic downturns and have the potential to provide steady monthly distributions no matter the economic environment.

"Now is the time when investors need stable, passive income," Thomas said. "We created NLP 59 using our consistent investment strategy that has historically delivered its projected cash flow returns month after month without delay, even through times of unprecedented economic volatility. We developed this investment focus because we are passionate about empowering people to be secure, free, and generous. This offering was another chance for us to provide investors with the potential for the steady cash flow and capital preservation they are seeking while strategically positioning them for an aggregated exit that we believe could provide enhanced long-term value." 

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 22 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact
Lindsey Thompson
Senior Media Relations Officer
[email protected]
(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight

Also from this source

ExchangeRight Increases Market Share in First Half of 2023

ExchangeRight REIT Completes 506(c) Conversion Following Successful Public Reporting Launch

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.