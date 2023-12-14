ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $125.8 Million Diversified Portfolio

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has fully subscribed Net-Leased Portfolio 63 DST, a $125,802,000 offering featuring 510,625 square feet of grocery, healthcare, and necessity-based retail tenants. The portfolio is structured to provide monthly distributions with a current annualized rate of 5.00%.
The DST was launched with 40.29% loan-to-value and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 5.672% over a 5-year term. The offering contains 15 properties in 15 markets diversified across 13 states and 9 historically recession-resilient tenants, including FedEx, Tops Friendly Markets, Dollar General, Tractor Supply, and BioLife.
"We're proud to offer investors another portfolio designed to provide consistent income and strategic exit options, even through economic volatility," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "Investors continue to invest with ExchangeRight to access stable cash flows from the historically strong performance of our necessity-based tenants and platform. We are honored to have the opportunity to serve the investors who entrust us with their wealth as well as the representatives and advisors who have partnered with us to deliver capital preservation, stable returns, and strategic exits for their clients."
ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.7 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.
Media Contact Lindsey Thompson Senior Media Relations Officer [email protected] (626) 773-3448
