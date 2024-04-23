ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes a $89.2 Million Net-Leased Portfolio Designed for Stability

PASADENA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, is pleased to announce that the company has fully subscribed its Net-Leased Portfolio 64 DST, a $89.2 million offering featuring 444,457 square feet of necessity-based retail tenants. The portfolio is structured to provide monthly distributions with a current annualized rate of 5.00%. Net-Leased Portfolio 64 DST is a closed offering and is not accepting new investors.

The DST was launched with a 40.27% loan-to-value and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 5.80% over a 5-year term. The offering's portfolio contains 15 properties diversified across 14 markets, 12 states, and 6 historically recession-resilient tenants, including FedEx, Tractor Supply, Hobby Lobby, Dollar General, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store, and Dollar General Plus.

"More representatives and advisors are allocating a portion of their clients' wealth into ExchangeRight's historically strong-performing offerings to position them for capital preservation with the opportunity for enhanced returns even through economic volatility," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "We are the only DST Sponsor we know of in the 1031/DST market that has maintained a perfect track record of delivering cash flows meeting or exceeding initial projections across all of our offerings since our inception. It's an honor to serve the investors and industry partners who trust us to consistently deliver stable income and strategic exits."

