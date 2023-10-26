ExchangeRight Investors Fully Subscribe All-Cash Essential Grocery DST

News provided by

ExchangeRight

26 Oct, 2023, 14:07 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced investors have fully subscribed ExchangeRight's Essential Grocery DST, a $29.2 million all-cash offering featuring a 61,916-square-foot net-leased property tenanted by ShopRite, an essential business successfully operating in the historically recession-resilient grocery industry. The offering has been structured to provide investors with monthly distributions starting at an annualized rate of 4.09% from in-place revenue.

The ShopRite store featured in this offering is located in Uniondale, NY, and is ranked in the top 20% in estimated total visits for reporting grocery stores in NY state.

The offering's exit strategy intends to provide investors with a cash-out refinance option in addition to the ability to complete a 1031 exchange, 721 exchange, cash out, or a combination of these options. Predicated upon successful future financing, ExchangeRight anticipates investors will be able to receive a portion of their initial investment using a tax-deferred cash-out refinance, with the potential to complete a later tax-deferred 721 exchange of non-refinanced equity with an acquiring REIT.

"We are pleased to provide access to our historically recession-resilient investment strategy for investors who need an all-cash offering," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "In addition to creating investments that provide capital preservation and stable income during difficult times like these, we are excited to provide a tax-deferred cash-out refinance option to investors, which may allow them to pull future cash out of the 1031 exchange cycle to be reinvested into more flexible wealth management alternatives."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact
Lindsey Thompson
Senior Media Relations Officer
[email protected]
(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight

