ExchangeRight Now Serving Over 8,000 Investors

PASADENA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, is honored to now be serving more than 8,000 investors who trust the company to steward their wealth with investments that have consistently generated capital preservation and reliable returns regardless of historic economic volatility. ExchangeRight is honored to have provided every ExchangeRight investor with monthly distributions that have met or exceeded initial projections from inception-to-date across all 93 of the company's past and current offerings. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The ExchangeRight team is deeply grateful to the representatives and advisors who have trusted the company to deliver attractive returns and strategic exits for their clients. Watch a new video from ExchangeRight.

Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, explained that the company was born out of the Great Recession, when he and his partners were seeking conservative, recession-resilient investment opportunities with the goal of providing stable income and preserving the capital of their own long-term wealth management clients.

"Before we launched ExchangeRight, we were seeking diversified portfolios of net-leased properties on behalf of our personal clients, since that was the type of investment that we had seen consistently provide stable income and capital preservation through the Great Recession," Thomas said. "Because the offerings our clients needed did not exist in the market, we created them ourselves. ExchangeRight's first investors entrusted their capital to our stewardship over a decade ago and now we manage over $5.9 billion of real estate across 93 offerings for over 8,000 investors, all of which have met or exceeded their projected cash flow distributions. We have also brought 33 offerings representing over $1.2 billion of real estate full cycle, providing strategic exits and averaging 8.65% annual returns for investors."

Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, added that this milestone is especially meaningful to ExchangeRight given its investor-centric focus.

"We created ExchangeRight with the purpose of protecting investors by faithfully stewarding their wealth through historically resilient offerings, to empower them to be secure, free, and generous through all economic cycles," Ungerecht said. "This is especially important for many investors who are in or approaching retirement since they are seeking capital preservation and consistent investment cash flow for their livelihood and estate planning needs. We are honored to steward the trust of so many investors, advisors, and representatives who look to ExchangeRight to provide investments that target tax-deferral, capital preservation, stable income, and strategic exits."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.9 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of March 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants on behalf of more than 8,000 investors nationwide. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

