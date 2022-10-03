ExchangeRight Offering Achieves 132.28 to 147.89 Percent Total Returns Including Return of Capital

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has brought its $66.57 million Net-Leased Portfolio 19 DST full cycle on behalf of its investors by selling it to an acquiring REIT, completing its 30th successful full-cycle event. The offering provided investors with total annual returns ranging from 6.93 to 10.29 percent while maintaining uninterrupted monthly distributions.

The portfolio consisted of 21 net-leased properties covering 257,304 square feet across seven states and featured national creditworthy tenants including Walgreens, Dollar General, and Verizon.

Upon sale, ExchangeRight provided portfolio investors the option to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange, perform a 1031 exchange, receive cash, or a combination of these options. For investors who chose to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange into the acquiring REIT, the total return on sale including cash flow to investors was 133.73 to 147.89 percent of initial capital investment based in part on KPMG's independent valuation of the acquiring portfolio's real estate combined with its other assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2022. For investors who chose to cash out or complete a 1031 exchange, the Net-Leased Portfolio 19 DST total return on sale including cash flow was 132.28 to 143.77 percent of initial capital investment.

Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, said this portfolio was an example of how the company's strategies continue to consistently benefit investors.

"This offering's necessity-based tenants continued to thrive and meet their lease obligations through the nation's economic challenges, which is a testament to our diligent market research and our rigorous acquisition standards," Thomas said. "We're honored to have been trusted by investors with the stewardship of their capital and are pleased to have delivered yet another successful full-cycle event that provided investors with capital preservation and stable returns, particularly in the midst of the last few years of economic volatility."

