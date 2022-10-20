ExchangeRight Offering Achieves 145.82 to 150.87 Percent Total Returns Including Return of Capital

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has brought its $46.84 million Net-Leased Portfolio 11 DST full cycle on behalf of its investors by selling it to a REIT. The offering provided investors with total annual returns ranging from 6.81 to 7.63 percent, maintained uninterrupted monthly distributions despite significant market volatility throughout the hold period, and provided investors with multiple options at exit.

The portfolio consisted of 17 net-leased properties diversified across 204,479 square feet, nine states, and eight national investment-grade and otherwise creditworthy tenants operating in necessity-based and discount industries including Advance Auto Parts, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, NAPA Auto Parts, Family Dollar, Walgreens, Hobby Lobby, and Sherwin-Williams.

Upon sale, ExchangeRight provided portfolio investors the option to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange, perform a 1031 exchange, receive cash, or a combination of these options. For investors who chose to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange into the acquiring REIT, the total return on sale including cash flow to investors was equivalent to 145.96 to 150.87 percent of initial capital investment based on the current value of the REIT shares provided as a part of the transaction. For investors who chose to cash out or complete a 1031 exchange, the Net-Leased Portfolio 11 DST total return on sale including cash flow was 145.82 to 149.90 percent of initial capital investment.

Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, said this portfolio was successful in its intent to provide investors with reliable distributions through its lifetime, regardless of economic downturns or financial crises.

"We're honored to have served investors through another stable offering," Thomas said. "Every one of our portfolios is structured to provide uninterrupted cash flow for those who trust us with their wealth, and we're proud to have successfully brought another recession-resilient portfolio to its completion."

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

