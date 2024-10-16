ExchangeRight Surpasses 100 Offerings Meeting or Exceeding Projections

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight and its affiliates have surpassed 100 offerings. Designed to protect capital, produce stable income, and provide strategic exits, ExchangeRight offerings collectively represent over $6.2 billion of capital stewarded on behalf of more than 8,600 investors nationwide. Best known for its reliable and recession-resilient net lease REIT and 1031 DSTs, all of ExchangeRight's 100+ offerings have met or exceeded distribution targets since the company's inception. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

100+ Offerings - In Focus:

"This is a proud moment for our team." - Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. Post this PASADENA, Calif. – ExchangeRight, one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that ExchangeRight and its affiliates have recently surpassed 100 offerings (Wednesday, October 16, 2024).

Focused and Successful:

ExchangeRight is currently managing over 1,280 primarily net-leased properties focused on the necessity retail, medical, and logistics asset classes. 353 of the properties compose ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT's acquired portfolio as of September 30, 2024 . The company also currently manages 25 shopping center properties as a part of its Value-Add Portfolio platform, and strategically acquired and successfully exited nine apartment properties structured as DSTs on behalf of 1031 investors. As a result of ExchangeRight's careful asset selection, proactive asset management, and preparation for macroeconomic cycles, all of the company's past and current programs have met or exceeded projections across all its platforms.



ExchangeRight has never missed or reduced distributions to investors across any of its offerings since its inception. Since ExchangeRight's founding in 2012, the company's proactive asset management team has collected 100% of rents due month after month from all properties across its entire net lease platform.



Launched in 2019, ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT became a publicly reporting company in Q3 2023. The REIT has been designed to benefit its investors with tax-advantaged distributions that are fully covered by Adjusted Funds from Operations, with quarterly liquidity, and with the stability of its historically recession-resilient tenants. The REIT's Class I shares have achieved an 8.76% annualized return on purchase price inception-to-date through June 30, 2024 .



ExchangeRight has provided strategic exits to investors through 33 successful full-cycle events, achieving 100% of investor distributions meeting or exceeding expectations and never losing investor capital, with 7.42%–10.01% total average return across its 21 full-cycle net lease offerings and 9.17% average annual returns across all of its full-cycle multifamily offerings.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

