ExchangeRight Surpasses $6 Billion in Assets Managed on Behalf of Investors

"This milestone is a celebration of the investors who have placed their trust in us." - ExchangeRight Post this

Warren Thomas, managing partner at ExchangeRight, explained that he and his partners created ExchangeRight to serve investors seeking investments that are structured to provide stable cash flow and preservation of capital, even through times of economic and market volatility.

"This milestone isn't just about reaching $6 billion in assets under management, it's about safeguarding investor wealth through the careful selection and proactive management of these high quality, dependable assets," Thomas said. "Our team is passionate about our strict acquisition criteria and conservative portfolio construction. We focus on building broadly diversified long-term net lease portfolios backed by national tenants operating essential businesses in historically recession-resilient industries. Our role as stewards is a calling for us, so we are honored to manage these assets on behalf of investors. Faithful stewardship is modeled by our entire team who have worked together to create stability and preservation of investor capital and cash flow without exception, especially through extremely tumultuous times."

Joshua Ungerecht, managing partner at ExchangeRight, expressed gratitude for the trust and collaboration from investors, representatives, and advisors who have partnered with ExchangeRight to make this achievement possible.

"This milestone is a celebration of the investors who have placed their trust in us to protect their hard-earned wealth so they can enjoy their retirement, support their families, and plan for the future," Ungerecht said. "We are proud of the hard work and diligence of our entire team that made this milestone possible. The team is responsible for our perfect track record and for protecting the capital and income of the investors we serve, along with the business and reputation of the advisors and representatives with whom we partner."

Watch a new video from ExchangeRight to learn more. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of June 30, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight's offerings have historically met or exceeded their return objectives since ExchangeRight's inception. On behalf of more than 8,300 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties adjacent to strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

[email protected]

(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight