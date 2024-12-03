ExchangeRight Takes Its 34th Offering Full Cycle, Achieving 134.57% to 147.67% Total Returns Including Return of Capital

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced the company has completed its 34th full-cycle event with the successful acquisition of Net-Leased Portfolio 28 DST's 23-property portfolio by ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT. This event marks the 22nd net-leased portfolio ExchangeRight has brought full cycle on behalf of investors as part of the company's aggregation strategy, extending its track record of meeting or exceeding return projections for all completed ExchangeRight offerings since inception. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

In connection with closing, ExchangeRight provided investors multiple exit options at their sole discretion, with total net annual returns to investors ranging from 6.96% to 9.02%, representing 134.57% to 147.67% total returns including return of capital. Net-Leased Portfolio 28 DST investors were able to elect to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange into the REIT, perform another 1031 exchange, receive cash on a non-tax-deferred basis, or any combination of these options. ExchangeRight's full-cycle net lease offerings have produced an average annual return on investment of 7.40% to 8.87% for 1031 and cash investors and 8.43% to 10.01% for 721 exchange investors.

The acquired portfolio's 23 properties are diversified across 22 markets spanning 482,287 square feet in 9 states, and are occupied by historically recession-resilient tenants, including Tractor Supply, Dollar General, Pick 'n Save, and Hobby Lobby. Rental income from the portfolio's tenants fully supported consistent and increasing distributions to Net-Leased Portfolio 28 investors throughout the pandemic and recent economic volatility.

The REIT's aggregation strategy features a fully identified and rigorously vetted portfolio of properties, providing a systematic acquisition pipeline of net-leased properties with primarily investment-grade tenants. Past performance of the REIT does not guarantee future results.

"This is another example of how, by beginning with the end in mind, we have been able to benefit the investors in both ExchangeRight's DST platform and REIT platform with the premium generated by the aggregation of high-quality net-leased assets," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "In addition to providing reduced risk, attractive total returns, and multiple tax-deferred exit options for DST investors in NLP 28, the aggregation of this portfolio has further enhanced the broad diversification and value of the Essential Income REIT with additional net-leased properties with historically recession-resilient performance. We are deeply grateful for the trust that NLP 28 investors and their representatives and advisors have placed in ExchangeRight to steward their capital over the years, and we look forward to new and continued opportunities to serve them into the future."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6.3 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,300 properties, and 25 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of October 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight's offerings have historically met or exceeded their return objectives since ExchangeRight's inception. On behalf of more than 8,700 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties adjacent to strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

